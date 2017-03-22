WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Week 7

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:45 am
Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds - Batley by 8
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams - Bradford by 16
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique - Fev by 7
Hull KR vs Halifax - Kr by 22
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets - London by 14
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles - Sheffield by 8

Bonus - Ryan

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:56 am
Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds........................Batley by 16
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams.................................Bulls by 20
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique.............Fev by 10
Hull KR vs Halifax..............................................................KR by 16
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets..........................London by 16
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles.................................Swinton by 8

BONUS...... Oscar Thomas

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:29 am
Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds.................Batley by 8
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams......................Dewsbury by 1
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique.............Fev by 22
Hull KR vs Halifax.................................KR by 24
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets.....................London by 6
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles........................Swinton by 7

BONUS...... Aaron Ollett

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:45 am
Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds........................Batley by 18
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams..............................Bulls by 8
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique..............TO by 6
Hull KR vs Halifax......................................................Rovers by 18
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets.........................London by 16
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles...............................Sheff by 4

BONUS...... Ross Oakes

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:15 pm
Batley by 8
Bradford by 16
Featherstone by 14
Hull KR by 28
London by 22
Swinton by 14

BONUS - Ethan Ryan

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:08 pm
Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds - Batley by 22
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams - Bulls by 18
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique - Featherstone by 9
Hull KR vs Halifax - Hull KR by 28
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets - Broncos by 18
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles - Draw

BONUS Who will be the first person from either side to score in our game on Sunday? Pryce

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:12 pm
Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds Batley by 10
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams Bulls by 16
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique Fev by 20
Hull KR vs Halifax KR by 24
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets London by 18
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles Sheffield by 12

Bonus: Ross Oakes

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 2:13 pm
Batley vs Oldham - - - - - - - - - Batley by 14
Bulls vs Dewsbury - - - - - - - - Bradford by 22
Featherstone vs Toulouse - - - Toulouse by 6
Hull KR vs Halifax - - - - - - - - Hull KR by 32
London vs Rochdale - - - - - - - London by 8
Swinton vs Sheffield - - - - - - - Swinton by 16

BONUS : Oscar Thomas
Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 4:43 pm
Batley vs Oldham - - - - - - - - - Batley by 10
Bulls vs Dewsbury - - - - - - - - Bradford by 6
Featherstone vs Toulouse - - - Toulouse by 6
Hull KR vs Halifax - - - - - - - - fax by 6
London vs Rochdale - - - - - - - Rochdale by 8
Swinton vs Sheffield - - - - - - - Seaguls by 8
