WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Week 7

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2017 Predictions League: Week 7

 
Post a reply

2017 Predictions League: Week 7

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 5:05 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3046
Location: Bradford
OK guys and gals, we are onto week 7 already - and this week we have

Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique
Hull KR vs Halifax
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles

BONUS Who will be the first person from either side to score in our game on Sunday?

All Sunday games this week, so you've plenty of time to enter, the deadline will be 1.00 pm on Sunday afternoon.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 7

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 5:12 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 908
Location: Waiting
Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds - Batley by 10
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams - Bradford by 8
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique - Draw
Hull KR vs Halifax - Kr by 14
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets - London by 8
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles - Sheffield by 2

Bonus - Moore

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 7

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 5:55 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2925
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds - Batley by 8
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams - Bradford by 16
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique - Featherstone by 10
Hull KR vs Halifax - Hull KR by 22
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets - London by 12
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles - Swinton by 4

BONUS Who will be the first person from either side to score in our game on Sunday? Ethan Ryan
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 7

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:14 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11235
Location: blackpool tower circus
Batley v Oldham, Batley by 14.
Bradford v Dews, Bradford by 24
Fev v Toulouse, Fev by 16
Hull KR v Halifax, Hull by 22.
London v Rochdale.London by 14.
Swinton v Sheff, Swinton by 8.
t


Bonus, Ryan.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 7

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:26 pm
le penguin User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 12:58 pm
Posts: 38
Location: the middle of nowhere, the centre of everywhere
Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds........................Batley by 16
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams..............................Bulls by 26
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique...............Fev by 8
Hull KR vs Halifax....................................................Hull KR by 14
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets.........................London by 12
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles...............................Swinton by 4

BONUS........Paul Sykes

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 7

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 10:27 pm
Fr13daY User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 336
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds........................Batley by 6
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams..............................Bulls by 12
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique..............Fev by 24
Hull KR vs Halifax......................................................Hull KR by 34
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets.........................London by 2
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles...............................Sheffield by 4

BONUS........Jonny Campbell
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 7

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 6:46 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 335
Location: Depends whose asking
Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds........................Draw
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams..............................Bulls by 12
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique...............Draw
Hull KR vs Halifax....................................................KR by 12
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets.........................Landan by 20
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles...............................Draw

BONUS........Thomas

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Jabebby, josefw, roger daly, Smack him Jimmy, vbfg and 100 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,540,2621,40375,8684,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  














c}