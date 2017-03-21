OK guys and gals, we are onto week 7 already - and this week we have



Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds

Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams

Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique

Hull KR vs Halifax

London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets

Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles



BONUS Who will be the first person from either side to score in our game on Sunday?



All Sunday games this week, so you've plenty of time to enter, the deadline will be 1.00 pm on Sunday afternoon.