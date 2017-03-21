WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - PHYSICAL FANS FORUM EVENT (#FORUMFAX)

Tue Mar 21, 2017 5:02 pm
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS HERE FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND HAVE THEM ANSWERED NEXT MONTH AT OUR FREE EVENT!

Image
Last edited by Halifax RLFC on Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:42 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Tue Mar 21, 2017 5:07 pm
mr t hall
Next Thursday ?

Tue Mar 21, 2017 6:25 pm
Justavinmysay

Next Thursday or 27th April???..... Jeeeeez can't even get a poster or date right

Tue Mar 21, 2017 6:57 pm
Justavinmysay

I've been a supporter for over 40 years and I'm finding things of late embarrassing, for example Sunday no programme for a challenge cup game and a crowd less than 800, and now they are asking us to attend an event next Thursday but submitting a poster that says April 27th??.... Who is in charge of the commercial side of things these days?.. I would come along and ask questions but not sure what day to turn up

Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:10 pm
faxcar
Have the club set any goals, what are they and how are we doing.
What are the prospects for the club to make progress in our current state?

Tue Mar 21, 2017 9:18 pm
freddies wig
This seems to have disappeared from the club's social media now - can't even ask a question!

How would we know the answers to our questions if we're not there? Fax tv pro?
Oh hali hali hali hali halifax

Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:07 am
Inoffski1
About time!! Great chance for the board to put right some of the half truths and misinformation that has been floating around from people 'who love the club and have its' best interests at heart'!!

Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:15 am
faxlad66
Justavinmysay wrote:
I've been a supporter for over 40 years and I'm finding things of late embarrassing, for example Sunday no programme for a challenge cup game and a crowd less than 800, and now they are asking us to attend an event next Thursday but submitting a poster that says April 27th??.... Who is in charge of the commercial side of things these days?.. I would come along and ask questions but not sure what day to turn up





Troll alert!

Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:49 am
Faxlore
Where does it say next week? it says April 27th. A good opportunity for us all. All our moaners and doubters on here will all be turning up to ask their probing question and concerns, so there should be a big turn out. see you all there.

You can use the social media just follow the clubs twitter or Facebook.

Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:11 am
mr t hall
Faxlore wrote:
Where does it say next week? it says April 27th. A good opportunity for us all. All our moaners and doubters on here will all be turning up to ask their probing question and concerns, so there should be a big turn out. see you all there.

You can use the social media just follow the clubs twitter or Facebook.


Ask away with Forum Fax on Thursday 28th April*
The entire Board of Directors are inviting all spectators to submit their questions & attend our physical fans forum - Forum Fax, on Thursday 27th April*.



The Players Bar will be open from 7pm and the night will kick off from 7.30pm in the Banqueting Suite, Shay Stadium!

Voice your thoughts, ideas and questions as the Board are on hand together, then in workshops for separate Q & As. To submit your questions to the entire board, submit them by commenting on our posts on Facebook, the Fans Forum, Tweeting us (using #FORUMFAX) or email marketing@halifaxrlfc.co.uk

We'd love to hear your feedback. If you have any ideas on future Forum Fax topics or people you'd like to be interviewed, please let us know!

Admission is free for all.

*This event is in April. The Club apologises for inconveniences caused from the previous error, stating 'next Thursday'.

