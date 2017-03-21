Faxlore wrote:
Where does it say next week? it says April 27th. A good opportunity for us all. All our moaners and doubters on here will all be turning up to ask their probing question and concerns, so there should be a big turn out. see you all there.
You can use the social media just follow the clubs twitter or Facebook.
Ask away with Forum Fax on Thursday 28th April*
The entire Board of Directors are inviting all spectators to submit their questions & attend our physical fans forum - Forum Fax, on Thursday 27th April*.
The Players Bar will be open from 7pm and the night will kick off from 7.30pm in the Banqueting Suite, Shay Stadium!
Voice your thoughts, ideas and questions as the Board are on hand together, then in workshops for separate Q & As. To submit your questions to the entire board, submit them by commenting on our posts on Facebook, the Fans Forum, Tweeting us (using #FORUMFAX) or email marketing@halifaxrlfc.co.uk
We'd love to hear your feedback. If you have any ideas on future Forum Fax topics or people you'd like to be interviewed, please let us know!
Admission is free for all.
*This event is in April. The Club apologises for inconveniences caused from the previous error, stating 'next Thursday'.