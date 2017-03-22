Thee is a lack of talk in attack. Williams/Miller even Grix need to step up and command the forwards what to do/stand/run. This one up stuff limits our game. Is our pack soft? Against Leeds yes tthey were really soft! Arona and Ashurst aside they were getting dominated in the tackle, we need someone to take the direct route - hard and straight into the opposition defence, setting a platform for the others. Fifita especially uses his footwork alot but I am afraid most of the time it is ineffective unless your side is dominant (too much running laterally, etc). Leigh are going to come out on fire in the forwards for the first 20 atleast, they've done it every time I have watched them play on SKY. Castleford weathered the storm and brought on more attacking forwards and got on the front foot. We need to have front rowers particularly defensively aggressive and then bring on more 'attacking' forwards off the bench once they've tired (ie Fifita) but then he needs to put a shift in.

Tomorrow is gonna be a very tough game and will either be lost or won in the forwards!