Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 4:12 pm
bellycouldtackle
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1603
Location: wakefield
Having watched us play Leeds Garry reckons we have the softest pack in SL. Maybe he has a point on that performance but we matched Hulls respected tough pack and I think we got on top against Saints, evenly matched in the forwards against Huddersfield and Salford.

Re: Is Gary Schofield correct

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 4:15 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9040
Location: wakefield
He's just trying to get a reaction. There are a lot of games to go before anyone can judge.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Is Gary Schofield correct

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 4:21 pm
Egg Banjo

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 70
On the Leeds game - yes
In all 5 games - no

The pack were very poor and easily turned last Friday, why that was, i don't know. Hopefully they use it as a learning point and can recover from it. Huby was interviewed on the Wakey FB page and seemed annoyed about how badly they all performed and wants to improve. I hope he's right and that they do

Re: Is Gary Schofield correct

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 4:31 pm
Don Fox Fan 1

Joined: Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:26 am
Posts: 6
Has the uncertainty of our impending homelessness affected the players

Re: Is Gary Schofield correct

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 5:05 pm
KevW60349
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 234
Don Fox Fan 1 wrote:
Has the uncertainty of our impending homelessness affected the players

Exactly my thoughts also.

Re: Is Gary Schofield correct

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 5:11 pm
Egg Banjo

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 70
I think it possibly played a part in it. It's hard to stay 100% focused on the game at hand when there are lots of things happening in the background at the club which may mean you need to possibly look at moving homes and schools, or moving clubs

Re: Is Gary Schofield correct

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 5:44 pm
FickleFingerOfFate
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2004
Egg Banjo wrote:
I think it possibly played a part in it. It's hard to stay 100% focused on the game at hand when there are lots of things happening in the background at the club which may mean you need to possibly look at moving homes and schools, or moving clubs

Has Fev moved? :D

Re: Is Gary Schofield correct

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 6:36 pm
Slugger McBatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5020
Location: Over there
Would this be the same Garry Schofield who slated Mark Sneyd five days before a man of the match performance?
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Is Gary Schofield correct

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 6:41 pm
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4487
Location: Outside your remit
Nah - I think if anything our pack is a strong one, especially Fifita, Ashurst and Arona, who have played well this year.
Huby has done ok, England has done ok - more to come from those 2 I'm sure.
Dont want to pass comment on Allgood yet, not had a fair crack
Kirmond has been rocks and diamonds
Hirst could be a real handful if we can get him up to speed (assuming thats why hes not featuring)

Think we have all the pieces, we just need to get some consistency together and get a bit more off the cuff stuff going on, we've seen what we can do to teams in broken play with the pace we've got.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Is Gary Schofield correct

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:30 am
MashPotatoes
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am
Posts: 367
Kirmond would struggle to get into a Championship 1st team at the moment. I'd like to be proven wrong but his time as 1st choice second rower was long gone a couple of years ago.

Maybe it's injuries, confidence, loss of pace, I don't know. All I know is he should be dropped and earn his right to be back as a 1st teamer.

For some reason a lot of Wakey fans can't see what's in front of their faces and won't have a bad word said but it's plain to see.

c}