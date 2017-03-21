WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - LOAD of CLAP

LOAD of CLAP

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 3:09 pm
harrogate

Joined: Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:18 am
Posts: 3
"Load of clap !

I read in today's trade press that Mr Carter says all the fans he speaks to are happy with a move from Belle Vue

He must be living on another planet .. to us, or is it we are on Mars? Everyone we speak to think the opposite.


Perhaps if we call for a one minutes applause this Thursdays televised match on ten minutes after kick off for all who want to stay would give a idea of the strength of feeling of the fans.

Please Mr Carter tell us what we have to do to stay.

Re: LOAD of CLAP

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 3:20 pm
Miro
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 29, 2006 12:36 pm
Posts: 730
Location: Wakefield
"Happy" ? No, not happy at all.

Re: LOAD of CLAP

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 3:25 pm
poplar cats alive
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 373
Win the Euro millions and buy some land and try get planning past WMDC then wait for years of leaping over the hurdles they place in front of us. Once Councillor Box has died of old age and Castleford MDC has removed any memory of Wakefield, you may be allowed to build a stadium. If your lucky.

Re: LOAD of CLAP

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 3:48 pm
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6094
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
harrogate wrote:
"Load of clap !

I read in today's trade press that Mr Carter says all the fans he speaks to are happy with a move from Belle Vue

He must be living on another planet .. to us, or is it we are on Mars? Everyone we speak to think the opposite.


Perhaps if we call for a one minutes applause this Thursdays televised match on ten minutes after kick off for all who want to stay would give a idea of the strength of feeling of the fans.

Please Mr Carter tell us what we have to do to stay.

You could try persuading the millionaires lurking in the shadows to come out and buy the club now Ted/Farrar/Glover etc have long gone.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: LOAD of CLAP

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 3:55 pm
bellycouldtackle
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1603
Location: wakefield
First buy the ground off the new owner who will want several million for it, he is going to develop it, so will want a good return on his investment in order not to develop it, I would think that a figure of say £ 5 million may just get get it, then spend another million just to reach minimum standards, also have another 6 or 7 million to bring the ground to anything like respectable.
Why would anyone in their right mind spend that money on BV. Its just not going to happen. The council could force Yorkcort to honor the 106 and instead of building a new ground at Newmarket Yorkcourt could agree to upgrade BV, but the owner of BV would still have to agree to sell. So we know that the council are not going to enforce the 106, even if they were forced to in court then Yorkcourt have already closed their compnay transferred assets into new holding companies etc etc in order to avoid having to spend one single penny on community facilities, So get real BV is dead, it is an ex Rugby ground, it has ceased, it is no more. Box has won, Yorkcourt with the help of Box have won. Lets get out of Wakefield, get to Dewsbury and start again.

Re: LOAD of CLAP

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 3:57 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1769
Well I and everyone I talk to are happy to leave the death trap that is Belle Vue in its current form. We should have done it last season.

Re: LOAD of CLAP

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 3:58 pm
cosmicat
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 512
Hello is anybody there ? The ground is not fit for purpose mc has no choice

Re: LOAD of CLAP

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 4:11 pm
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1241
harrogate wrote:
"Load of clap !

I read in today's trade press that Mr Carter says all the fans he speaks to are happy with a move from Belle Vue

He must be living on another planet .. to us, or is it we are on Mars? Everyone we speak to think the opposite.


Perhaps if we call for a one minutes applause this Thursdays televised match on ten minutes after kick off for all who want to stay would give a idea of the strength of feeling of the fans.

Please Mr Carter tell us what we have to do to stay.

No not happy but understand the reasons why.

What matters now is MC's next move because if he gets it wrong it is probably curtains. But until we know what that move is then there isn't much point of a protest.

Re: LOAD of CLAP

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 4:19 pm
Prince Buster
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3317
Location: Orange street
For a new poster you certainly seem to have an agenda for staying at Belle Vue.

Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, captaincaveman, cosmicat, Don Fox Fan 1, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Emley Cat, exiledcat, FickleFingerOfFate, Fordy, imwakefieldtillidie, jakeyg95, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Kirmudgeonly, lampyboy, Paul_Lyon, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Prince Buster, Red, White and Blue, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, The Avenger, The Devil's Advocate, thebeagle, Trinity 64, wakeytrin, WF Rhino and 318 guests

c}