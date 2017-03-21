First buy the ground off the new owner who will want several million for it, he is going to develop it, so will want a good return on his investment in order not to develop it, I would think that a figure of say £ 5 million may just get get it, then spend another million just to reach minimum standards, also have another 6 or 7 million to bring the ground to anything like respectable.

Why would anyone in their right mind spend that money on BV. Its just not going to happen. The council could force Yorkcort to honor the 106 and instead of building a new ground at Newmarket Yorkcourt could agree to upgrade BV, but the owner of BV would still have to agree to sell. So we know that the council are not going to enforce the 106, even if they were forced to in court then Yorkcourt have already closed their compnay transferred assets into new holding companies etc etc in order to avoid having to spend one single penny on community facilities, So get real BV is dead, it is an ex Rugby ground, it has ceased, it is no more. Box has won, Yorkcourt with the help of Box have won. Lets get out of Wakefield, get to Dewsbury and start again.