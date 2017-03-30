100% Warrior wrote:

I've been a huge Wane basher - at times calling for his head last season but time and time again he proved the doubters, of which there was many, wrong. That Wigan team last year should of been nowhere near the Grand Final, let alone win it! You could argue luck was on our side with the state of other teams (Leeds/Huddersfield/Saints) but that shouldn't detract from what was a phenomenal achievement against an excellent Warrington side.



When George Williams was promoted to 6 after the departure of Blake Green he was heavily criticized. Since then George has arguably been one of the best HB's in the league, if not the best. That's not a shot in the dark gamble. That's knowledge, experience and a good rugby brain making those decisions.



Does he get it right all the time? Not at all, no coach in the world does or will. Either way he's taken the mantle from Madge, a coach who is adored in Wigan for what he did. That's no easy task in itself.



Will Wane go down as the greatest? He's in with a shout certainly if he carries on defying the odds and the ney sayers and unearthing the players he has.



Criticized often, praised little. Yet he manages to make Wigan achieve. If he carries it on, I'll have no qualms whatsoever in putting him up there.