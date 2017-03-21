The reason why Wigan fans are hesitant to call Shaun Wane the greatest is possibly because he's widely considered to be one of us.



That's not an excuse, but it may be an explanation ... ridiculous though it initially may sound.



What I mean is ... it's been a long time since we've had a top quality home-grown coach. It's almost as if we in the UK are so used to successful coaches being foreigners, that we've come to see the job as only being right for special creatures hailing from another world. Michael Maguire certainly held that mantle with his revolutionary tactics and hugely more effective methods than Nobby (who was seen as one of the best of British at the time); Madge turned a team of apparent no-hopers into champions in the space of one year - he surely had to be a wizard. But it may have started much earlier than that: because Graham Lowe is often (rightly) depicted as the saviour of Wigan RL, the man who returned us to regular triumphs after years in the doldrums, we often overlook the contributions of Colin Clarke and Alan McInnes, who coached the team just before him. True, they weren't as successful as Lowe, but they got us to Wembley and won the trophy for the first time in ages. That was a huge achievement which is hardly ever remarked upon because of the era that followed.



SW may suffer from the same thing. We see him as a local lad made good, and almost through a kind of warped humility, struggle to give him the huge credit he deserves. But in due course, I think that will fade. Personally speaking, there is no one else I'd rather have running first-team affairs at present. Certainly no one from the UK.