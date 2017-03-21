An excellent piece. I totally agree with your assessment, especially the sections on his promotion of youth and his 'project' signings.



It is clear that Wigan's success has been built on long term planning, rather than on 'boom and bust' transfer policies. You certainly can't imagine Wigan using a 'quick fix' by signing the likes of Chris Sandow, Frank Pritchard or James Segayaro. I think Ryan Hoffman is probably the last big name signing (if we discount the re-signing of Joel, Sam and Tommy) and that was in 2011 - six years ago.



People who criticised SW often referred to a perceived lack of intelligence, and in interviews I think he comes across as a bit limited, albeit with a passion for the club, and a 'win at all costs' mentality, which doesn't sit well with neutrals.



For me, his biggest strength is in 'man management'.