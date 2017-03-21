WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 man squad v Wakey

19 man squad v Wakey

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 2:12 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2277
Location: LEYTH
.

https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2017/03/2 ... nity-away/

Or better still.

http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... view/13174
Re: 19 man squad v Wakey

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 3:07 pm
Alan Silver
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9226
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Ridyard not in the squad this week. Neither is he in the list of those not selected! Mustn't have played well in the pre-match warm up. :wink:

Re: 19 man squad v Wakey

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 3:19 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3032
There's no Stewart included either..He hasn't actually been hung yet..
Re: 19 man squad v Wakey

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 3:24 pm
underthesticks
Joined: Sat May 16, 2009 8:51 pm
Posts: 627
Stewart has been banned for 2 matches. Used his EGP. Lineham up tonight.

Re: 19 man squad v Wakey

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 4:02 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2277
Location: LEYTH
underthesticks wrote:
Stewart has been banned for 2 matches. Used his EGP. Lineham up tonight.


So he got a 3 match ban then.
Re: 19 man squad v Wakey

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 4:04 pm
charlie caroli
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11235
Location: blackpool tower circus
Cokey wrote:
So he got a 3 match ban then.

No flies on you Derek. :lol:

Re: 19 man squad v Wakey

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 4:22 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2277
Location: LEYTH
charlie caroli wrote:
No flies on you Derek. :lol:


I know, But I can see weer thiv bin tho. :lol: :thumb:
Re: 19 man squad v Wakey

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 7:34 pm
Markski55

Joined: Wed Apr 10, 2013 9:05 pm
Posts: 92
Curtis Naughton selected in the 19 - assume this is because AJ was injured against the wire and perhaps he is struggling.

Re: 19 man squad v Wakey

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 9:57 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3032
Markski55 wrote:
Curtis Naughton selected in the 19 - assume this is because AJ was injured against the wire and perhaps he is struggling.


Higson is named the 19...So your assumption carries no substance. :DANCE:
