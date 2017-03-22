WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad versus Leigh

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Squad versus Leigh

 
Post a reply

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:50 pm
glow User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7318
Willzays aunt renee wrote:
His name on here is Willzay not Willwhatsis face, please treat him with respect, would you like to be called grubrat thank you.


He’s been called worse.

wrencat1873 wrote:
Have Leigh got any youth ?


There’s a YMCA charity shop in town, does that count?
get leigh outta wigan

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 2:05 pm
Binosh User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 9:02 am
Posts: 580
I don't get the issue with a players age? if they are good enough then what does it matter?

You see it on every board when teams play Leigh, usually quoting Hock & Hansen.

Hansen-31 V Kirmond-31
Hock-33 V Finn-33

I know which 2 I would be picking on form.

Huby, Hirst & England all touching 30, yet Leigh have Hopkins, Acton, Burr & Green all under 26??

What does it matter?? Maybe the fact Leigh have a good blend of youth & experience is why the pack has been dominating teams?

One thing I can guarantee is the game wont be won or lost on players age.

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 2:16 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7653
Binosh wrote:
I don't get the issue with a players age? if they are good enough then what does it matter?

You see it on every board when teams play Leigh, usually quoting Hock & Hansen.

Hansen-31 V Kirmond-31
Hock-33 V Finn-33

I know which 2 I would be picking on form.

Huby, Hirst & England all touching 30, yet Leigh have Hopkins, Acton, Burr & Green all under 26??

What does it matter?? Maybe the fact Leigh have a good blend of youth & experience is why the pack has been dominating teams?

One thing I can guarantee is the game wont be won or lost on players age.


It was in to your "friends" comment about Leigh's ageing mercenaries beating our youth, so it was a fair question.
Leigh are surpassing most people's expectations so far this season and the energy in your squad is admirable.
It should be a good game tomorrow, against 2 well matched sides. I just hope if were 20 points up at half time, we dont think the
game is won :D
The bookies are giving Leigh 2 points on the handicap so, there's not going to be too much in it.

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 2:19 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6104
Clearly touched a nerve with the mercenaries comment, yet I reckon plenty of Leigh fans have said that about Catalans and Toulouse.

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 2:20 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6104
Where's Hokey Cokey, Budgie and the rest of the seven dwarfs?

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 2:46 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1069
Willzay wrote:
Clearly touched a nerve with the mercenaries comment, yet I reckon plenty of Leigh fans have said that about Catalans and Toulouse.


Grubrat here :wink: , hope your auntie Renee's fine and see you tommorrow to watch the mercenaries take on Trinity
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 2:47 pm
wakeyrule User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1222
bren2k wrote:
Dangerous to mock Leigh's squad at this stage - they've performed well so far and could easily outplay us tomorrow; they're fast out of the blocks and full of enthusiasm and confidence - the opposite of us against Leeds last week, with one or two exceptions.


Totally agree, we've had our share of 'mercenaries' at BV but not many of them showed the guts and application of the Leigh team. Rather than sniping at them for the playing history of their players (some of who Id have in the Wakefield team in a heartbeat) we should be applauding them for having a bloody good crack at SL - we'll need to show them their due respect if we're to beat them tomorrow, anything less than 100% effort on our part and theyll probably turn us over.

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 2:49 pm
SaleSlim Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 625
glow wrote:
It wouldn’t surprise me if Salford’s coach (who I thought was a great player for us) had nearly as many changes of clubs during his playing career as those three have put together. (For the record I am too lazy to look it up!)

It’s a short career, players come and go, and those three are preforming better for us than they did for Salford. Why are they better for us I don’t know it could be the clean air, the lobby, perhaps DB offers them cheap decking as opposed to donkey rides, love and understanding, facilities, coaches, management, locals etc etc but one things for sure in my experience money won’t be the only factor.

You wanting Wakey to win, well that’s no great shock either I hope Hock and Co give you more reasons to continue your obsession.


Hansen & Patterson were pretty decent for us TBH and I wish them well in the remainder of their careers. Excellent players and no doubt will continue to serve Leigh well). Hock had his moments in a Salford shirt and showed what a great talent he is (albeit far too infrequently over his career for what his talent deserved). As I posted on your board and you'll be well aware of. Koukash is no angel and whilst everyone likes to believe he is solely responsible for the nonsense of the past few years, unfortunately there were some very unhealthy cliques within the playing squad which also should be taking much of the blame. Not sure why you quote Watson in your response but I'm sure there is some relevance somewhere. He's doing a great job and the squad spirit is superb and far less toxic than it was 18 months ago.

Btw, no obsession with Leigh, just a general dislike due to the amount of drivel and arrogance spouted on the Salford board by a number of your lot over the past few seasons. Throw in a few of your locals I've had the "pleasure" of meeting and you would be correct in assuming I'm not your #1 fan. You have a lovely ground tho. :thumb:

Apologies to Wakey fans.... I'll shut up and b*gger off now! :D Best of luck for Sunday.

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 3:08 pm
The Publican User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Feb 19, 2008 1:04 pm
Posts: 594
Location: at home with my girls
Willzay wrote:
We're in bother of our pack is beaten by Leigh's ageing mercenaries.


Well our pack has beaten warrington, huddersfield's & saints pack so far this season with little fuss so don't think they will be losing much sleep this week ;-)
Image

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 3:13 pm
Willzays aunt renee Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:25 am
Posts: 2
GUBRATS wrote:
Grubrat here :wink: , hope your auntie Renee's fine and see you tommorrow to watch the mercenaries take on Trinity

Yes I'm fine and will be along myself to see some of your ageing mercenaries, I'm on the lookout for a new Beau as it happens, I'm not too keen on the younger ones. :wink:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: acko, AKA kellyseye, alleycat, cocker, djcool, Egg Banjo, FIL, Fordy, Google [Bot], got there, imwakefieldtillidie, jakeyg95, JINJER, Joe Banjo, lampyboy, Leythersteve, MSNbot Media, NEwildcat, PopTart, Red, White and Blue, ricardo07, rlfan, Sandal Cat, steadygetyerboots-on, The Dreadnought, The Publican, thebeagle, TrinFanX, Trinity 64, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wildthing, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 260 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,540,5641,80075,8734,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  














c}