|
glow
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7318
|
Willzays aunt renee wrote:
His name on here is Willzay not Willwhatsis face, please treat him with respect, would you like to be called grubrat thank you.
He’s been called worse.
wrencat1873 wrote:
Have Leigh got any youth ?
There’s a YMCA charity shop in town, does that count?
|
get leigh outta wigan
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 2:05 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 9:02 am
Posts: 580
|
I don't get the issue with a players age? if they are good enough then what does it matter?
You see it on every board when teams play Leigh, usually quoting Hock & Hansen.
Hansen-31 V Kirmond-31
Hock-33 V Finn-33
I know which 2 I would be picking on form.
Huby, Hirst & England all touching 30, yet Leigh have Hopkins, Acton, Burr & Green all under 26??
What does it matter?? Maybe the fact Leigh have a good blend of youth & experience is why the pack has been dominating teams?
One thing I can guarantee is the game wont be won or lost on players age.
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 2:16 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7653
|
Binosh wrote:
I don't get the issue with a players age? if they are good enough then what does it matter?
You see it on every board when teams play Leigh, usually quoting Hock & Hansen.
Hansen-31 V Kirmond-31
Hock-33 V Finn-33
I know which 2 I would be picking on form.
Huby, Hirst & England all touching 30, yet Leigh have Hopkins, Acton, Burr & Green all under 26??
What does it matter?? Maybe the fact Leigh have a good blend of youth & experience is why the pack has been dominating teams?
One thing I can guarantee is the game wont be won or lost on players age.
It was in to your "friends" comment about Leigh's ageing mercenaries beating our youth, so it was a fair question.
Leigh are surpassing most people's expectations so far this season and the energy in your squad is admirable.
It should be a good game tomorrow, against 2 well matched sides. I just hope if were 20 points up at half time, we dont think the
game is won
The bookies are giving Leigh 2 points on the handicap so, there's not going to be too much in it.
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 2:19 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6104
|
Clearly touched a nerve with the mercenaries comment, yet I reckon plenty of Leigh fans have said that about Catalans and Toulouse.
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 2:20 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6104
|
Where's Hokey Cokey, Budgie and the rest of the seven dwarfs?
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 2:46 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1069
|
Willzay wrote:
Clearly touched a nerve with the mercenaries comment, yet I reckon plenty of Leigh fans have said that about Catalans and Toulouse.
Grubrat here
, hope your auntie Renee's fine and see you tommorrow to watch the mercenaries take on Trinity
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 2:47 pm
|
Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1222
|
bren2k wrote:
Dangerous to mock Leigh's squad at this stage - they've performed well so far and could easily outplay us tomorrow; they're fast out of the blocks and full of enthusiasm and confidence - the opposite of us against Leeds last week, with one or two exceptions.
Totally agree, we've had our share of 'mercenaries' at BV but not many of them showed the guts and application of the Leigh team. Rather than sniping at them for the playing history of their players (some of who Id have in the Wakefield team in a heartbeat) we should be applauding them for having a bloody good crack at SL - we'll need to show them their due respect if we're to beat them tomorrow, anything less than 100% effort on our part and theyll probably turn us over.
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 2:49 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 624
|
glow wrote:
It wouldn’t surprise me if Salford’s coach (who I thought was a great player for us) had nearly as many changes of clubs during his playing career as those three have put together. (For the record I am too lazy to look it up!)
It’s a short career, players come and go, and those three are preforming better for us than they did for Salford. Why are they better for us I don’t know it could be the clean air, the lobby, perhaps DB offers them cheap decking as opposed to donkey rides, love and understanding, facilities, coaches, management, locals etc etc but one things for sure in my experience money won’t be the only factor.
You wanting Wakey to win, well that’s no great shock either I hope Hock and Co give you more reasons to continue your obsession.
Hansen & Patterson were pretty decent for us TBH and I wish them well in the remainder of their careers. Excellent players and no doubt will continue to serve Leigh well). Hock had his moments in a Salford shirt and showed what a great talent he is (albeit far too infrequently over his career for what his talent deserved). As I posted on your board and you'll be well aware of. Koukash is no angel and whilst everyone likes to believe he is solely responsible for the nonsense of the past few years, unfortunately there were some very unhealthy cliques within the playing squad which also should be taking much of the blame. Not sure why you quote Watson in your response but I'm sure there is some relevance somewhere. He's doing a great job and the squad spirit is superb and far less toxic than it was 18 months ago.
Btw, no obsession with Leigh, just a general dislike due to the amount of drivel and arrogance spouted on the Salford board by a number of your lot over the past few seasons. Throw in a few of your locals I've had the "pleasure" of meeting and you would be correct in assuming I'm not your #1 fan. You have a lovely ground tho.
Apologies to Wakey fans.... I'll shut up and b*gger off now!
Best of luck for Sunday.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: acko, alegend, alleycat, altofts wildcat, cocker, dboy, djcool, Egg Banjo, FickleFingerOfFate, FIL, forever_trinity, glow, Google Adsense [Bot], GUBRATS, imwakefieldtillidie, JINJER, Kevs Head, Leythersteve, NEwildcat, Prince Buster, SaleSlim, steadygetyerboots-on, The Devil's Advocate, TrinFanX, Trinity 64, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wildthing and 281 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}