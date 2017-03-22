glow wrote: It wouldn’t surprise me if Salford’s coach (who I thought was a great player for us) had nearly as many changes of clubs during his playing career as those three have put together. (For the record I am too lazy to look it up!)



It’s a short career, players come and go, and those three are preforming better for us than they did for Salford. Why are they better for us I don’t know it could be the clean air, the lobby, perhaps DB offers them cheap decking as opposed to donkey rides, love and understanding, facilities, coaches, management, locals etc etc but one things for sure in my experience money won’t be the only factor.



You wanting Wakey to win, well that’s no great shock either I hope Hock and Co give you more reasons to continue your obsession.

Hansen & Patterson were pretty decent for us TBH and I wish them well in the remainder of their careers. Excellent players and no doubt will continue to serve Leigh well). Hock had his moments in a Salford shirt and showed what a great talent he is (albeit far too infrequently over his career for what his talent deserved). As I posted on your board and you'll be well aware of. Koukash is no angel and whilst everyone likes to believe he is solely responsible for the nonsense of the past few years, unfortunately there were some very unhealthy cliques within the playing squad which also should be taking much of the blame. Not sure why you quote Watson in your response but I'm sure there is some relevance somewhere. He's doing a great job and the squad spirit is superb and far less toxic than it was 18 months ago.Btw, no obsession with Leigh, just a general dislike due to the amount of drivel and arrogance spouted on the Salford board by a number of your lot over the past few seasons. Throw in a few of your locals I've had the "pleasure" of meeting and you would be correct in assuming I'm not your #1 fan. You have a lovely ground tho.Apologies to Wakey fans.... I'll shut up and b*gger off now!Best of luck for Sunday.