Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:57 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4487
Location: Outside your remit
GUBRATS wrote:
Willwhatsisface said we are ' mercenaries ' , that's a term for paid soldiers/warriors , he's right , we pay them , so what are yours , playing for free/love ?


I think mercenaries in this sense refers to your pack who have each had more clubs than Tiger Woods!
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:47 am
SaleSlim Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 623
GUBRATS wrote:
' Mercenaries ' ? , what does that mean ? , we can pay ours , weras you can't ?

Beware the Dads army , " they don't like it up em. "


Well the likes of Hock, Hansen and Patterson were all mercenaries when they signed for Salford but I guess they're all playing for Leigh on minimum wage for the love of the club? :thumb:

Hoping for a Wakey win to bring the Leythers down a peg or 2!

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:51 am
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1244
Alan wrote:
Leigh squad:-

1. Mitch Brown
2. Adam Higson
3. Ben Crookes
5. Matty Dawson
7. Josh Drinkwater
8. Gareth Hock
9. Micky Higham
10. Dayne Weston
13. Harrison Hansen
14. Eloi Pelissier
15. Danny Tickle
17. Atalea Vea
19. Ryan Hampshire
20. Ben Reynolds
22. James Green
23. Sam Hopkins
24. Jamie Acton
29. Lachlan Burr
30. Curtis Naughton

Nothing to worry about there, Wakey by 20. :wink:

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:04 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10954
Location: The City of Wakefield
I think it will be a tight game, like to think we could win but I'm not counting my chickens!
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:58 pm
Egg Banjo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 73
Wildthing wrote:
I think it will be a tight game, like to think we could win but I'm not counting my chickens!


I agree, i think it will be very close. Leigh have yet to win a game away, whereas Wakefield have had a close loss and a close win at home. I certainly think that the Hull FC and Salford squads are better than the Leigh one, but they're hitting the game full of confidence following a couple of strong wins. Hopefully we'll see a resurgence and some drive from the Wakey boys to make up for their substandard performance last week

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:04 pm
NEwildcat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 304
Location: Hartlepool
Certainly looking for a positive reaction to last week's disappointing performance. Going to be another tight one!

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:15 pm
Willzays aunt renee Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:25 am
Posts: 1
GUBRATS wrote:
Willwhatsisface said we are ' mercenaries ' , that's a term for paid soldiers/warriors , he's right , we pay them , so what are yours , playing for free/love ?

His name on here is Willzay not Willwhatsis face, please treat him with respect, would you like to be called grubrat thank you.
