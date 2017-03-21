Wildthing wrote: I think it will be a tight game, like to think we could win but I'm not counting my chickens!

I agree, i think it will be very close. Leigh have yet to win a game away, whereas Wakefield have had a close loss and a close win at home. I certainly think that the Hull FC and Salford squads are better than the Leigh one, but they're hitting the game full of confidence following a couple of strong wins. Hopefully we'll see a resurgence and some drive from the Wakey boys to make up for their substandard performance last week