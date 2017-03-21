GUBRATS wrote: ' Mercenaries ' ? , what does that mean ? , we can pay ours , weras you can't ?



Beware the Dads army , " they don't like it up em. "

Well the likes of Hock, Hansen and Patterson were all mercenaries when they signed for Salford but I guess they're all playing for Leigh on minimum wage for the love of the club?Hoping for a Wakey win to bring the Leythers down a peg or 2!