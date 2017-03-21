|
GUBRATS wrote:
' Mercenaries ' ? , what does that mean ? , we can pay ours , weras you can't ?
Beware the Dads army , " they don't like it up em. "
So do tell us when in recent years we have we not paid our players?
Tue Mar 21, 2017 10:17 pm
TRB
bellycouldtackle wrote:
I would play Grix at 6 , Jowitt at fullback and leave out Miller
The days are many when I thank God you are not our coach!
Tue Mar 21, 2017 10:20 pm
Many years since thats happened I think Ginger.
Leigh have started well granted, but one thing they are slow at mentioning is that 6 out of their first 9 games are at home according to Eddie.
May be a trivial fact but these days most SL sides are hard to beat on their own patch
Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:04 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Something never mentioned in the last two previous seasons..Is this a new tactic or a new excuse!
Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:12 pm
Miro
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Kirmo fined but escapes ban
Must be a first....Trinity player escapes ban,,
Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:16 pm
Willzay wrote:
We're in bother of our pack is beaten by Leigh's ageing mercenaries.
Yes your pack will beaten by ageing mercenaries Willzay .. Your youth is useless in this one, as is your pack.
Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:40 pm
Miro wrote:
Must be a first....Trinity player escapes ban,,
The way Kirmo is playing is that good news or bad?
Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:42 pm
JINJER wrote:
So do tell us when in recent years we have we not paid our players?
Willwhatsisface said we are ' mercenaries ' , that's a term for paid soldiers/warriors , he's right , we pay them , so what are yours , playing for free/love ?
Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:42 pm
glow
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
IMHO Leigh's strength is in their pack, ageing or not. But I'm being honest. You're just setting a platform for a possible post game moan.
Correct possibly with the exception of Cas, when we weren't up to speed, we should have beat Leeds, Williams was the difference for Wigan, beating saints, hudds, and wire, were all games were the opposition players just couldn't handle our old farts and their zimmers
"Old age and treachery will always beat youth and exuberance."
Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:48 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Many years since thats happened I think Ginger.
Leigh have started well granted, but one thing they are slow at mentioning is that 6 out of their first 9 games are at home according to Eddie.
May be a trivial fact but these days most SL sides are hard to beat on their own patch
Played 4 , won 3 , lost the other to Leeds by 3 points , apart from Cas away nobody has scored more than 3 try's against us , IF ( big IF ) we can keep up that type of form in defence we won't go far wrong
Looking forward to Thursday
