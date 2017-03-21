WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad versus Leigh

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 10:07 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6097
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
GUBRATS wrote:
' Mercenaries ' ? , what does that mean ? , we can pay ours , weras you can't ?

Beware the Dads army , " they don't like it up em. "

So do tell us when in recent years we have we not paid our players?
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 10:17 pm
TRB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10834
Location: Wacky Field
bellycouldtackle wrote:
I would play Grix at 6 , Jowitt at fullback and leave out Miller


The days are many when I thank God you are not our coach!
"Wakefields Sporting Crusader"

For the latest details on the Stadium for Wakefield campaign, log onto http://www.swag-online.co.uk

For the latest details on the Supporters Trust, log onto http://wakefield.rlfans.com

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 10:20 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1251
Many years since thats happened I think Ginger.

Leigh have started well granted, but one thing they are slow at mentioning is that 6 out of their first 9 games are at home according to Eddie.

May be a trivial fact but these days most SL sides are hard to beat on their own patch

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:04 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3036
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Many years since thats happened I think Ginger.

Leigh have started well granted, but one thing they are slow at mentioning is that 6 out of their first 9 games are at home according to Eddie.

May be a trivial fact but these days most SL sides are hard to beat on their own patch


Something never mentioned in the last two previous seasons..Is this a new tactic or a new excuse!
Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:12 pm
Miro User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sun Jan 29, 2006 12:36 pm
Posts: 732
Location: Wakefield
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Kirmo fined but escapes ban

Must be a first....Trinity player escapes ban,, :o

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:16 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3036
Willzay wrote:
We're in bother of our pack is beaten by Leigh's ageing mercenaries.


Yes your pack will beaten by ageing mercenaries Willzay .. Your youth is useless in this one, as is your pack.
Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:40 pm
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1294
Miro wrote:
Must be a first....Trinity player escapes ban,, :o


The way Kirmo is playing is that good news or bad?
Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:42 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1067
JINJER wrote:
So do tell us when in recent years we have we not paid our players?


Willwhatsisface said we are ' mercenaries ' , that's a term for paid soldiers/warriors , he's right , we pay them , so what are yours , playing for free/love ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:42 pm
glow User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7316
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
IMHO Leigh's strength is in their pack, ageing or not. But I'm being honest. You're just setting a platform for a possible post game moan.


Correct possibly with the exception of Cas, when we weren't up to speed, we should have beat Leeds, Williams was the difference for Wigan, beating saints, hudds, and wire, were all games were the opposition players just couldn't handle our old farts and their zimmers

"Old age and treachery will always beat youth and exuberance." :wink:
get leigh outta wigan

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:48 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1067
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Many years since thats happened I think Ginger.

Leigh have started well granted, but one thing they are slow at mentioning is that 6 out of their first 9 games are at home according to Eddie.

May be a trivial fact but these days most SL sides are hard to beat on their own patch


Played 4 , won 3 , lost the other to Leeds by 3 points , apart from Cas away nobody has scored more than 3 try's against us , IF ( big IF ) we can keep up that type of form in defence we won't go far wrong

Looking forward to Thursday
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
