Hadley gets in before Kirmond for me.
No.1 objective for me is to finish the sets better.
No.2 is to get the ball to the wings.
May be the same solution.
Tue Mar 21, 2017 6:15 pm
|
We're in bother of our pack is beaten by Leigh's ageing mercenaries.
Tue Mar 21, 2017 6:15 pm
|
Alan
Leigh squad:-
1. Mitch Brown
2. Adam Higson
3. Ben Crookes
5. Matty Dawson
7. Josh Drinkwater
8. Gareth Hock
9. Micky Higham
10. Dayne Weston
13. Harrison Hansen
14. Eloi Pelissier
15. Danny Tickle
17. Atalea Vea
19. Ryan Hampshire
20. Ben Reynolds
22. James Green
23. Sam Hopkins
24. Jamie Acton
29. Lachlan Burr
30. Curtis Naughton
Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:44 pm
|
Willzay wrote:
We're in bother of our pack is beaten by Leigh's ageing mercenaries.
IMHO Leigh's strength is in their pack, ageing or not. But I'm being honest. You're just setting a platform for a possible post game moan.
Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:54 pm
|
ColD
Willzay wrote:
We're in bother of our pack is beaten by Leigh's ageing mercenaries.
Well they've dominated some well respected packs already this season, so don't expect it to be a stroll - they have definitely set the platform for what have been decent performances in the main so far
Tue Mar 21, 2017 9:24 pm
|
BOJ04
where is max- is he playing anywhere at all????/ is he injured?
he will leave soon I think if we don't start playing him
Tue Mar 21, 2017 9:32 pm
|
Willzay wrote:
We're in bother of our pack is beaten by Leigh's ageing mercenaries.
' Mercenaries ' ? , what does that mean ? , we can pay ours , weras you can't ?
Beware the Dads army , " they don't like it up em. "
Tue Mar 21, 2017 9:53 pm
|
GUBRATS wrote:
' Mercenaries ' ? , what does that mean ? , we can pay ours , weras you can't ?
Beware the Dads army , " they don't like it up em. "
