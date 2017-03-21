|
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1480
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
|
|
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!
Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:23 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2015 11:05 pm
Posts: 58
|
Has kimmo been cleared of any bans? I know he was charged with a grade a dangerous tackle. Surprised to see him in the 19 with that in mind
|
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:44 pm
|
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1480
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
|
Last edited by FIL
on Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:46 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!
Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:46 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1603
Location: wakefield
|
Sio should play at 13, either he is injured or has run over Chesters black cat.
|
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:48 pm
|
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1480
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
|
Had a poor game against the Whino's ( a rarity, I must admit), so it looks like he is the sacrificial lamb this week.
|
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!
Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:50 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1603
Location: wakefield
|
Was played in wrong position against Leeds, we all know he is not a hooker, coaches seem to think that its a good idea to play a 9 who cannot pass.
|
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:52 pm
|
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1480
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
|
What about Arona though ??... I think he has gone well at 13 so far.
|
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!
Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 2:03 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3317
Location: Orange street
|
FIL wrote:
What about Arona though ??... I think he has gone well at 13 so far.
I think Arona has put in more good consistent performances better than anyone else in the team so far.
He has also been doing very long minutes and looks absolutely shot when he comes off. I just hope we don't flog him to death.
|
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 2:48 pm
|
Joined: Mon May 11, 2015 12:25 pm
Posts: 215
|
[quote="Prince Buster"]I think Arona has put in more good consistent performances better than anyone else in the team so far.
He has also been doing very long minutes and looks absolutely shot when he comes off. I just hope we don't flog him to death.[/quote
I agree about Arona, he's been very consistent so far, he's certainly got to be in the 17 every week for me.
Grix
Johnstone
Arundel
Tupou
BJB
Miller
Williams
Huby
Finn
Allgood
Kirmond
Ashurst
Arona
Fifita
Wood
Batchelor
Hirst
Will be interesting to see how Keegan handles his first taste of SL, if selected of course.....
|
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 4:02 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1603
Location: wakefield
|
I would play Grix at 6 , Jowitt at fullback and leave out Miller
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, captaincaveman, cosmicat, Don Fox Fan 1, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Emley Cat, exiledcat, FickleFingerOfFate, Fordy, imwakefieldtillidie, jakeyg95, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Kirmudgeonly, lampyboy, Paul_Lyon, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Prince Buster, Red, White and Blue, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, The Avenger, The Devil's Advocate, thebeagle, Trinity 64, wakeytrin and 321 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}