[quote="Prince Buster"]I think Arona has put in more good consistent performances better than anyone else in the team so far.He has also been doing very long minutes and looks absolutely shot when he comes off. I just hope we don't flog him to death.[/quoteI agree about Arona, he's been very consistent so far, he's certainly got to be in the 17 every week for me.GrixJohnstoneArundelTupouBJBMillerWilliamsHubyFinnAllgoodKirmondAshurstAronaFifitaWoodBatchelorHirstWill be interesting to see how Keegan handles his first taste of SL, if selected of course.....