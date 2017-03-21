WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad versus Leigh

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Squad versus Leigh

 
Post a reply

Squad versus Leigh

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:07 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1480
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Hirst and Batch in for Sio and MCB

https://wakefieldtrinity.com/chester-na ... h-fixture/

I'm guessing the 17 will be Finn replacing Sio at 9 and Hirst in for Walker ??
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:23 pm
lincwtw Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2015 11:05 pm
Posts: 58
Has kimmo been cleared of any bans? I know he was charged with a grade a dangerous tackle. Surprised to see him in the 19 with that in mind

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:44 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1480
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Been charged with a grade A and NO EGP available...

http://www.rugby-league.com/article/396 ... rs-charged

Bit harsh in my opinion, but he wasn't too impressive against Leeds, so Batch in for me anyway !!

Same article states we have Campbell as the ref on Thursday...

http://www.rugby-league.com/article/396 ... pointments
Last edited by FIL on Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:46 pm, edited 1 time in total.
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:46 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1603
Location: wakefield
Sio should play at 13, either he is injured or has run over Chesters black cat.

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:48 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1480
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Had a poor game against the Whino's ( a rarity, I must admit), so it looks like he is the sacrificial lamb this week.
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:50 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1603
Location: wakefield
Was played in wrong position against Leeds, we all know he is not a hooker, coaches seem to think that its a good idea to play a 9 who cannot pass.

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:52 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1480
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
What about Arona though ??... I think he has gone well at 13 so far.
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 2:03 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3317
Location: Orange street
FIL wrote:
What about Arona though ??... I think he has gone well at 13 so far.


I think Arona has put in more good consistent performances better than anyone else in the team so far.

He has also been doing very long minutes and looks absolutely shot when he comes off. I just hope we don't flog him to death.

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 2:48 pm
Wildmoggy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 11, 2015 12:25 pm
Posts: 215
[quote="Prince Buster"]I think Arona has put in more good consistent performances better than anyone else in the team so far.

He has also been doing very long minutes and looks absolutely shot when he comes off. I just hope we don't flog him to death.[/quote

I agree about Arona, he's been very consistent so far, he's certainly got to be in the 17 every week for me.

Grix
Johnstone
Arundel
Tupou
BJB
Miller
Williams
Huby
Finn
Allgood
Kirmond
Ashurst
Arona

Fifita
Wood
Batchelor
Hirst

Will be interesting to see how Keegan handles his first taste of SL, if selected of course..... :D

Re: Squad versus Leigh

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 4:02 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1603
Location: wakefield
I would play Grix at 6 , Jowitt at fullback and leave out Miller

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, captaincaveman, cosmicat, Don Fox Fan 1, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Emley Cat, exiledcat, FickleFingerOfFate, Fordy, imwakefieldtillidie, jakeyg95, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Kirmudgeonly, lampyboy, Paul_Lyon, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Prince Buster, Red, White and Blue, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, The Avenger, The Devil's Advocate, thebeagle, Trinity 64, wakeytrin and 321 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,540,0101,96275,8684,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  














c}