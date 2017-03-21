I think we have done better than I expected so far this season, before a ball was kicked I gave us a chance at Huddersfield but honestly on paper I thought we would lose to Hull, Saints, Salford and Leeds. So to have two wins and four points is a bonus for me. We have shown team spirit and a willingness to defend. Everybody knows that we lack quality but spirit and desire goes a long way when it comes to defending. Our long kicking game has improved. We will need a great deal of luck to finish in the top 8, as stated before the season started we can play well and finish in the bottom four or even 12th, its a tough evenly matched league it is no disgrace to be in the bottom four.

I am disappointed that even with five pre season games we are still experimenting. It is madness to play Sio at 9, he is a great defender with a heart the size of a Lion but he simply does not have a passing game, why a coach would chose to play him at 9 is staggering, the speed of his pass against Leeds was laughable, we all know this but our coaches apparently cant see this. Our wingers are our best players, playing Twopoo next to Johnson is also a coaching crime, how many games do our coaches have to watch to know that Twopoo cannot pass and also has no idea re timing of when to try and pass to his winger. Again Twopoo is a strong runner, brave and good in defense, for me he has to play back row and just be used to cart the ball up. Arundel should be Johnsons Centre or Gibson who is perhaps the best footballer of all our centres. There could be an argument that the short turn around affected our performance against Leeds, but Leeds were very good and for the first time this season we lacked leadership and passion, we played well for twenty minutes and then our heads dropped. I agree with others that Kirkmond looks like a busted flush, also it is obvious that other natural leaders keep quiet when Kirkmond is on the field. We need a vocal leader. Grix had his worst game against Leeds, I would give Jowitt a game, the enthusiasm of youth is a great thing, there should be jeopardy for a poor performance. Likewise I would give Batchelor Kirmonds place.

The biggest issue we have is the lack of skill and creativity in attack, even if we defend well the likelihood is that a team will score say three tries against us, we dont look like we can score three tries against Stanley Rangers Veterans. The problem for me is Miller, you can just predict what is going to happen, we bring the ball out of defense well get towards the half way line, Miller gets the ball, skips across the line, doesn't take the line on and gives a murder ball to Ashurst who has to take two men and ball. No wonder Ashurst gets injured, concussed so often. The crying shame is that Ashurst is a quality player who runs really good lines. The coaches need to resolve this major problem and do it quickly, the answer is 100% not to drop Finn. Finn must play, he can defend in the 9 position and attack in 6 or 7. Miller plays a set move no matter what has developed, Williams needs to take the line on, he needs to offer more than just a good long kicking game and he needs to practice his short kicks. How bad is our touch kicking from Penalties, if thats the best we can do we may as well just run the ball. Does anyone else think that as soon as our players win a game they start to think they are world beaters, the coaches need to keep the players feet firmly on the ground.

All in all we are doing better than I expected but the coaches need to act now to resolve the staggeringly obvious problems.