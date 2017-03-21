I think the general consensus pre-season from most people was that we are stronger than last year, but are we?? I know it's still early and all to play for, but just going through who signed and who left......are Allgood & Huby any better than Simon & Scruton? Is Wood better than Moore? When he plays, will MCB be as effective as Hall throughout the season? Apart from Williams & Grix the rest of the team is pretty much the same as last season. I think we would have better go forward with a fully fit England, he's a bit of an unsung hero when he plays, but he just always seems to have niggles which is a shame really.