Stronger

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 10:49 am
Wildmoggy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 11, 2015 12:25 pm
Posts: 213
I think the general consensus pre-season from most people was that we are stronger than last year, but are we?? I know it's still early and all to play for, but just going through who signed and who left......are Allgood & Huby any better than Simon & Scruton? Is Wood better than Moore? When he plays, will MCB be as effective as Hall throughout the season? Apart from Williams & Grix the rest of the team is pretty much the same as last season. I think we would have better go forward with a fully fit England, he's a bit of an unsung hero when he plays, but he just always seems to have niggles which is a shame really.

Re: Stronger

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:24 am
altofts wildcat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 31, 2010 9:03 am
Posts: 3435
I think on paper we are a stronger squad but the game is not played on paper so they have to go out and prove it.

