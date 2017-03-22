WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Would You Believe It

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 5:55 pm
Redscat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 436
According to text on Page 4 work on Lateral Park, which is to include Community Stadium, will commence in late spring. Makes you sick doesn't it?

Re: Would You Believe It

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 7:32 pm
Khlav Kalash
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10601
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
Redscat wrote:
According to text on Page 4 work on Lateral Park, which is to include Community Stadium, will commence in late spring. Makes you sick doesn't it?

... but the council are not in the business of providing rugby stadiums, why on earth would they be promoting such a development in their self gratifying propaganda publication?!
1/10

Re: Would You Believe It

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 7:40 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1255
It wouldnt likely do anything but other than the Trust, has anyone tried to email Box regarding the stadium.

He wouldnt take too kindly about his email inbox clogging up all of a sudden

Re: Would You Believe It

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:27 pm
wakeytrin
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2447
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
It wouldnt likely do anything but other than the Trust, has anyone tried to email Box regarding the stadium.

He wouldnt take too kindly about his email inbox clogging up all of a sudden

He probably has someone to read and 'file' his mail.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Would You Believe It

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:53 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1255
Quite possibly though think anyone doing that would be pretty peeved deleting loads at one go, especially if a barrage were sent pretty much together.

Hate goung back to work after time off and see 200+ emails in my inbox

Re: Would You Believe It

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:55 pm
coco the fullback
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1850
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
FACT CHECK:
In an era of fake news, it appears that there is a common misconception that the W of WMDC stands for Wakefield.
Whereas, in reality, WMDC stands for We Make Decisions for Castleford.

Re: Would You Believe It

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:37 pm
Redscat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 436
Khlav Kalash wrote:
... but the council are not in the business of providing rugby stadiums, why on earth would they be promoting such a development in their self gratifying propaganda publication?!


Seem to remember seeing a photograph of Clr Box and that Clr Jeffries woman with wine glass in hands toasting to the success of the new Castleford ground. I presume he would be getting paid for this important Council "work"

It would take some doing but wouldn't it be gratifying to boycott the Castleford away game when (if) the stadium is built.

Re: Would You Believe It

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 12:09 am
Spookdownunder
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 102
propaganda

the reference is to outline planning permission given by the council... the rest is an attempt to gain maximum political advantage from minimum action or effort... I have no problem with the picture containing Castleford as the x reference is in the Castleford planning permission text.

This is one of the things I find most frustrating about working in government (albeit in NSW not Yorkshire)... the political propaganda ... it stinks
