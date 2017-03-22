... but the council are not in the business of providing rugby stadiums, why on earth would they be promoting such a development in their self gratifying propaganda publication?!
Seem to remember seeing a photograph of Clr Box and that Clr Jeffries woman with wine glass in hands toasting to the success of the new Castleford ground. I presume he would be getting paid for this important Council "work"
It would take some doing but wouldn't it be gratifying to boycott the Castleford away game when (if) the stadium is built.
the reference is to outline planning permission given by the council... the rest is an attempt to gain maximum political advantage from minimum action or effort... I have no problem with the picture containing Castleford as the x reference is in the Castleford planning permission text.
This is one of the things I find most frustrating about working in government (albeit in NSW not Yorkshire)... the political propaganda ... it stinks
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.