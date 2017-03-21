|
Redscat
Whoopee!!!
I've just received my latest copy of "The Citizen", the self-publicizing rag that WMDC insist on pushing through my letterbox every so often.
On page 4 under the heading "Plans For Our District" there is an account of all the wonderful things that Mr Box is going to do for the citizens of Wakefield this year. There is a column of illustrations,the bottom one of which is an artist's impression of a full to capacity, spanking new rugby stadium stand. The artist has shown a match in progress, and, would you believe, if you look closely, the players appear to be wearing Castleford colours. What a surprise!!!!
STUFF YOUR FREE RAG AND YOUR NEW GROUND, MR BOX!!!!!!!!
Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:39 am
I have received 2 copies of the propaganda paper.It states that savings will be made by closing Knottingly and Castleford leisure facilities and reducing the number of childrens play areas.They are also doing away with the dedicated fly-tipping team but two pages later claim to be clamping down on fly-tipping and imposing fines !How do these incompetent idiots keep getting re elected time after time ?
Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:55 am
Yes we hear the same from them every year bleating on about cuts and its never their fault that they have to do it. This year they have been very vocal about the cuts but they never cut my council tax it increases every year,
Tue Mar 21, 2017 12:19 pm
Got to keep their £100k a year salaries.
Tue Mar 21, 2017 12:25 pm
Prince Buster wrote:
Yes we hear the same from them every year bleating on about cuts and its never their fault that they have to do it. This year they have been very vocal about the cuts but they never cut my council tax it increases every year,
Of course not... your council tax increases offset the cuts.
Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:41 pm
Wakey Express in the pocket of Box via his connections. So the actual facts never come out, no investigation. Still able to spend many thousands producing the citizen that is a self glorifying rag but close children's playgrounds . Now there is a story for the Wakey Express to get its teeth into.
Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:50 pm
The Wakey Express lost all of it's teeth years ago
Wed Mar 22, 2017 6:42 am
Not received mine yet.
Maybe not been sent to those who live close to city centre out of embarrassment as to what theyre NOT promising.
Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:18 am
Redscat wrote:
Whoopee!!!
I've just received my latest copy of "The Citizen", the self-publicizing rag that WMDC insist on pushing through my letterbox every so often.
On page 4 under the heading "Plans For Our District" there is an account of all the wonderful things that Mr Box is going to do for the citizens of Wakefield this year. There is a column of illustrations,the bottom one of which is an artist's impression of a full to capacity, spanking new rugby stadium stand. The artist has shown a match in progress, and, would you believe, if you look closely, the players appear to be wearing Castleford colours. What a surprise!!!!
STUFF YOUR FREE RAG AND YOUR NEW GROUND, MR BOX!!!!!!!!
Would love to see a copy!
Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:04 pm
|
