Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 9:47 am
Redscat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 432
Whoopee!!!
I've just received my latest copy of "The Citizen", the self-publicizing rag that WMDC insist on pushing through my letterbox every so often.
On page 4 under the heading "Plans For Our District" there is an account of all the wonderful things that Mr Box is going to do for the citizens of Wakefield this year. There is a column of illustrations,the bottom one of which is an artist's impression of a full to capacity, spanking new rugby stadium stand. The artist has shown a match in progress, and, would you believe, if you look closely, the players appear to be wearing Castleford colours. What a surprise!!!!

STUFF YOUR FREE RAG AND YOUR NEW GROUND, MR BOX!!!!!!!!

Re: Would You Believe It

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:39 am
MC_Wildcat

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2012 7:57 pm
Posts: 46
I have received 2 copies of the propaganda paper.It states that savings will be made by closing Knottingly and Castleford leisure facilities and reducing the number of childrens play areas.They are also doing away with the dedicated fly-tipping team but two pages later claim to be clamping down on fly-tipping and imposing fines !How do these incompetent idiots keep getting re elected time after time ?

Re: Would You Believe It

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:55 am
Prince Buster
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3321
Location: Orange street
Yes we hear the same from them every year bleating on about cuts and its never their fault that they have to do it. This year they have been very vocal about the cuts but they never cut my council tax it increases every year,

Re: Would You Believe It

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 12:19 pm
Khlav Kalash
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10598
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
Got to keep their £100k a year salaries.
1/10

Re: Would You Believe It

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 12:25 pm
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4487
Location: Outside your remit
Prince Buster wrote:
Yes we hear the same from them every year bleating on about cuts and its never their fault that they have to do it. This year they have been very vocal about the cuts but they never cut my council tax it increases every year,


Of course not... your council tax increases offset the cuts.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Would You Believe It

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:41 pm
bellycouldtackle
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1603
Location: wakefield
Wakey Express in the pocket of Box via his connections. So the actual facts never come out, no investigation. Still able to spend many thousands producing the citizen that is a self glorifying rag but close children's playgrounds . Now there is a story for the Wakey Express to get its teeth into.

Re: Would You Believe It

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:50 pm
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1480
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
The Wakey Express lost all of it's teeth years ago :twisted:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: Would You Believe It

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 6:42 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1252
Not received mine yet.

Maybe not been sent to those who live close to city centre out of embarrassment as to what theyre NOT promising.

Users browsing this forum: BigJMolloy, Bullsmad, Eastern Wildcat, Iggy79, jus@casvegas, MSNbot Media, Sandal Cat, Tricky2309, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wotsupcas and 221 guests

