Whoopee!!!

I've just received my latest copy of "The Citizen", the self-publicizing rag that WMDC insist on pushing through my letterbox every so often.

On page 4 under the heading "Plans For Our District" there is an account of all the wonderful things that Mr Box is going to do for the citizens of Wakefield this year. There is a column of illustrations,the bottom one of which is an artist's impression of a full to capacity, spanking new rugby stadium stand. The artist has shown a match in progress, and, would you believe, if you look closely, the players appear to be wearing Castleford colours. What a surprise!!!!



STUFF YOUR FREE RAG AND YOUR NEW GROUND, MR BOX!!!!!!!!