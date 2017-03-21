WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Would You Believe It

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 9:47 am
Redscat
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 430
Whoopee!!!
I've just received my latest copy of "The Citizen", the self-publicizing rag that WMDC insist on pushing through my letterbox every so often.
On page 4 under the heading "Plans For Our District" there is an account of all the wonderful things that Mr Box is going to do for the citizens of Wakefield this year. There is a column of illustrations,the bottom one of which is an artist's impression of a full to capacity, spanking new rugby stadium stand. The artist has shown a match in progress, and, would you believe, if you look closely, the players appear to be wearing Castleford colours. What a surprise!!!!

STUFF YOUR FREE RAG AND YOUR NEW GROUND, MR BOX!!!!!!!!

Re: Would You Believe It

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:39 am
MC_Wildcat

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2012 7:57 pm
Posts: 46
I have received 2 copies of the propaganda paper.It states that savings will be made by closing Knottingly and Castleford leisure facilities and reducing the number of childrens play areas.They are also doing away with the dedicated fly-tipping team but two pages later claim to be clamping down on fly-tipping and imposing fines !How do these incompetent idiots keep getting re elected time after time ?

