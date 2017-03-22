a) Crowd (Totally Wicked Stadium Capacity 18,000): 13330

b) Score and Winning team: St Helens 29 v 14 Warrington

c) First try (Wire player): Russell

d) Time of first try: 4 mins

e) Last try (any team, player not time): Saints - Fages

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8



g) Wakefield v Leigh (Thursday) Wakey by 8

Huddersfield v Leeds (Friday) Hudds by 1

Widnes v Salford (Friday) Salford by 2

Wigan v Hull FC (Friday) Wigan by 8

Castleford v Catalans (Sunday) Castleford by 10