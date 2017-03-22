a) Crowd (Totally Wicked Stadium Capacity 18,000): 10,500
b) Score and Winning team: St Helens 28 v 12 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Gidley
d) Time of first try: 9 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Swift
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Wakefield v Leigh (Thursday) Trinity by 6
Huddersfield v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 10
Widnes v Salford (Friday) Salford by 6
Wigan v Hull FC (Friday) Thugs by 12
Castleford v Catalans (Sunday) Castleford by 18
