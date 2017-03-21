|
Joined: Sun Apr 13, 2008 6:38 pm
Posts: 2833
Location: Great Sankey
|
here we go.
a) Crowd (Totally Wicked Stadium Capacity 18,000): 12890
b) Score and Winning team: St Helens 26 v 8 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Evans
d) Time of first try: 6 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Saints - Wilkin
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9
g) Wakefield v Leigh (Thursday) Leigh by 6
Huddersfield v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 12
Widnes v Salford (Friday) Widnes by 8
Wigan v Hull FC (Friday) Wigan by 14
Castleford v Catalans (Sunday) Castleford by 18
|
To some greatness comes naturally
In Smith we trust
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 9:13 pm
|
Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 204
|
Mr Snoodle wrote:
a) Crowd (Totally Wicked Stadium Capacity 18,000): 10,678
b) Score and Winning team: St Helens 38 v 8 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):ATKINS
d) Time of first try: 4 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Swift
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Wakefield v Leigh (Thursday) Wakey by 10
Huddersfield v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 20
Widnes v Salford (Friday) Salford by 13
Wigan v Hull FC (Friday) Wigan by 16
Castleford v Catalans (Sunday) Castleford by 22
Atkins has a hamstring injury, & will be unavailable for several weeks.
|
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 9:15 pm
|
Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 204
|
Lebron James wrote:
a) Crowd (Totally Wicked Stadium Capacity 18,000): 12,500
b) Score and Winning team: St Helens 8 v 24 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): ATKINS
d) Time of first try: 12 Minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Swift
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5
g) Wakefield v Leigh (Thursday) Wakefield by 10
Huddersfield v Leeds (Friday) Huddersfield by 6
Widnes v Salford (Friday) Widnes by 4
Wigan v Hull FC (Friday) Wigan by 12
Castleford v Catalans (Sunday) Catalans by 6
Regards
King James
Atkins out injured, see my previous post
|
|
Tue Mar 21, 2017 10:38 pm
|
Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 12:50 pm
Posts: 318
|
a) crowd : 10,800
b) score : Sts 24 - Wire 10
c) first try :Clarke
d) Time :7 minutes
e) Last try : Lomax
f) Kicks : 6
Leigh by 2
Leeds by 8
Salford by 7
Hull by 8
Cas by 18
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:11 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 11:13 am
Posts: 989
Location: Warrington
|
a) Crowd (Totally Wicked Stadium Capacity 18,000): 10,132
b) Score and Winning team: St Helens 30 v 12 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Evans
d) Time of first try: 8 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Swift
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5
g) Wakefield v Leigh (Thursday) Wakey by 6
Huddersfield v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 4
Widnes v Salford (Friday) Widnes by 10
Wigan v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 6
Castleford v Catalans (Sunday) Castleford by 16
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:51 am
|
Joined: Mon Apr 06, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 2092
Location: Warrington
|
a) Crowd (Totally Wicked Stadium Capacity 18,000): 11726
b) Score and Winning team: St Helens 16 v 26 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Clark
d) Time of first try: 14 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Swift
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Wakefield v Leigh (Thursday) Wakey by 14
Huddersfield v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 10
Widnes v Salford (Friday) Salford by 14
Wigan v Hull FC (Friday) Wigan by 22
Castleford v Catalans (Sunday) Cas by 24
|
Yed wrote:
A player who scores a hatrick in a final against the current SL champions will always have a place in Wire history
Horatio Yed wrote:
Simon Grix, rugby leagues answer to the Karma Sutra, f'kn the opposition in every position.
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 3:00 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 8:47 pm
Posts: 241
|
A) Gate - 11,010.
B) St.Helens 24 Warrington Wolves 10.
C) First Wire Try - Toby King.
D) Time 17 Minutes.
E) Last try scorer - Mark Percival.
F) kicks combined - 4.
G) Leigh by 8, Leeds by 7, Salford by 12, Hull by 8, Cas by 14.
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 3:08 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 13, 2011 12:03 pm
Posts: 403
Location: The Top 8
|
a) Crowd (Totally Wicked Stadium Capacity 18,000): 11,371
b) Score and Winning team: St Helens 30 v 16 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Ratchford
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Swift
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Wakefield v Leigh (Thursday) Leigh by 4
Huddersfield v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 12
Widnes v Salford (Friday) Salford by 22
Wigan v Hull FC (Friday) Wigan by 4
Castleford v Catalans (Sunday) Cas by 26
|
The Wire and Tranmere Rovers you can't go wrong
Rogues Gallery wrote:
A very good friend of mine always uses this line.
"If Saints were playing for my life, I'd still want them to lose"
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 3:32 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 2853
Location: warrington
|
A: 10675
B: Saints 26-8 Wire
C: Hughes
D: 8 mins
E: Swift
F: 5
G:
Leigh by 8
Leeds by 10
Salford by 12
Hull by 6
Cas by 10
|
