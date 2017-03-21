here we go.
a) Crowd (Totally Wicked Stadium Capacity 18,000): 12890
b) Score and Winning team: St Helens 26 v 8 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Evans
d) Time of first try: 6 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Saints - Wilkin
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9
g) Wakefield v Leigh (Thursday) Leigh by 6
Huddersfield v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 12
Widnes v Salford (Friday) Widnes by 8
Wigan v Hull FC (Friday) Wigan by 14
Castleford v Catalans (Sunday) Castleford by 18
