here we go.



a) Crowd (Totally Wicked Stadium Capacity 18,000): 12890

b) Score and Winning team: St Helens 26 v 8 Warrington

c) First try (Wire player): Evans

d) Time of first try: 6 mins

e) Last try (any team, player not time): Saints - Wilkin

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9



g) Wakefield v Leigh (Thursday) Leigh by 6

Huddersfield v Leeds (Friday) Leeds by 12

Widnes v Salford (Friday) Widnes by 8

Wigan v Hull FC (Friday) Wigan by 14

Castleford v Catalans (Sunday) Castleford by 18