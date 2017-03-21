Here we go again, out of one frying pan into another! Will this week be the week that we finally ignite our season, or will our season's ambitions be up in smoke as we travel to the Totally Wicked Stadium where we take on 'Poundland Jack Black' and his Saint Helens team....



Good luck



a) Crowd (Totally Wicked Stadium Capacity 18,000):

b) Score and Winning team: St Helens 0 v 0 Warrington

c) First try (Wire player):

d) Time of first try:

e) Last try (any team, player not time):

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):



g) Wakefield v Leigh (Thursday)

Huddersfield v Leeds (Friday)

Widnes v Salford (Friday)

Wigan v Hull FC (Friday)

Castleford v Catalans (Sunday)