The draw for the fifth round of the 2017 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup saw the introduction of the four Super League sides who competed in the middle eights competition in 2016.The draw was broadcast live on BBC 5 Live's Breakfast Show, and across other BBC media, with the teams being drawn out by rugby league league legend Jason Robinson, and Breakfast Show presenter Rachel Burden.

