Ferocious Aardvark wrote: So we'd have been home, to Oldham. Not one to set the pulse racing, and a lossmaker swerved.

We wouldn't.Featherstone were Ball number 5. Had we beaten them, we would have been Ball Number 3 (with Dewsbury becoming 4 and Doncaster becoming 5). The balls would have been drawn the same way (unless some have been "warmed"), so Number 3 would still have been drawn at home to Number 2, which would still have been Batley.So we would actually have been at home to Batley had we got past Fev on Sunday.