Some good ties there, local derby between Batley and Dewsbury, shame the Wolfpack got Salford away but at least we'll see where they are at compared to a decent SL team.



probably the most interesting is leigh v Rovers, if there's TV coverage I'd think this was the one they'd be covering, presumably on the red button again.



Leigh Centurions v. Hull KR

Featherstone Rovers v. Oldham

Leeds Rhinos v. Doncaster

Salford Red Devils v. Toronto Wolfpack

Whitehaven/Oxford v. Halifax

Dewsbury Rams v. Batley Bulldogs

Huddersfield Giants v. Swinton Lions

York City Knights v. Barrow Raiders