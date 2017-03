Gareth Walker‏ @garethwalker 2h2 hours ago More Checked with RFL. There is NO Sky game in fifth round - the BBC will however stream another match. Up to 11 televised games after fifth

Brad Fitler "If the ref's decision decides your game. You haven't done enough prior."



Referees are like women, they make snap decisions and never reverse them.







[b]Littlerich wrote[/b] Widnes will be glad to get away from Leigh. They've been regularly pumped, roasted and left in the alley-way by the lobbygobblers. Talk about being bitched - what a torrid time they've had. They'll be looking for some A&E rest time for the next three years at least.