I think, from what has been said on here, that the abuse/banter was about the bulls still being on minus points.



To be fair, abuse and banter are largely the same, and much is in the interaction, the tone of voice, and the language used. However, if the only response your brain can come up with is to tell you to rip off a wiper blade, then, imo you are automatically in the wrong and you're definitely not the sort of person I'd want as a friend.