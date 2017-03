Pumpetypump wrote: Banter is supposed to be a back and forth exchange of deprecating wit. People seem to think it actually involves a single person saying anything they like to someone else.

Agreed. Recently the word "banter" has simply become what you refer to anything from jokes to abuse, just so that it doesn't look like you've upset the person you've aimed it at. Doesn't mean how nasty or vicious the comment, if you say it's "banter", that's supposed to make it ok.