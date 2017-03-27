|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26349
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 1:13 pm
|
Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5794
|
Bulls4Champs wrote:
Bring in the Vigilante Reactionary Force.
Agreed.
In all seriousness It's about as bad as it gets when the players are aware of it.
What a shame we're talking about something like this after a result like that. Get the culprit caught and make him apologise in person to Ilies.
He sounds like a kid/teenager on YouTube vid so I hope he realises what a nice person he has been and doesn't do it again.
It says nice person due to the swear filter. I mean he's a nice person
|
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 3:39 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9234
Location: Bradbados
|
I doubt you can ever, "shame", these people with this though, as A) they simply do not recognise it as being wrong and B) feel utterly confident that all around them feel exactly the same as themselves. What 's more, they are unlikely to be disabused of this by the people around them as, sad to say, many of them do.
Unless this idiot is outed I'm not sure exactly what the club can do to be fair, certainly as far as taking any direct action is concerned. As said in the first paragraph, I doubt he will be 'outed' by his friends for all the same reasons. The club should come out and condemn it outright, of course, and IF the culprit is ever uncovered then they should be banned forthwith - or even sooner.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 4:44 pm
|
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 457
|
You could all circle the culprit and thwack him with your rolled up newspapers
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 4:58 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26349
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:01 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 333
Location: South of Bratfud
|
Should he be identified, I believe he should be given the choice, accept a lifetime ban or do a 15 minute presentation on
"Rugby League and what attributes black players lack that prevent them from become 'good' players"
The audience to be Macani, Magrin, Roche, hell even Ellery if he'd like to come along for the laugh and I'm sure I've seen Sonny Nickle about the stand recently too, I am sure he'd love to hear his thoughts.
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:27 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2250
Location: No longer Bradford
|
The kid who put the Youtube video up has now taken it down and posted an apology video. Admits it was him who said Macani was rubbish, but doesn't know who it was that gave the racist response.
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:32 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2006 9:04 pm
Posts: 14879
Location: Gods County
|
Bull Mania wrote:
Against Batley a lone female driver had her wing mirror punched off her car while she was queuing in traffic by a group of fans who had come from the Top House.
She wasn't alone and secondly she had been taunting the Bradford fans about us still been bottom of the league. The snapping off the wiper blade was massively ott but she wasn't as innocent as she tried making out.
|
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.
Michael Jordan
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:34 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9234
Location: Bradbados
|
redeverready wrote:
She wasn't alone and secondly she had been taunting the Bradford fans about us still been bottom of the league. The snapping off the wiper blade was massively ott but she wasn't as innocent as she tried making out.
Not sure what the, 'taunting', was, but it sounds like a bit of 'banter'. Even if the, 'banter', was over the top, there is no excuse whatever for breaking the wiper blade, imo. If you can't laugh off, or come up with some response to a bit of banter then there's something wrong somewhere.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:22 am
|
Joined:
Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pmPosts:
6409Location:
LS9
|
Banter is supposed to be a back and forth exchange of deprecating wit. People seem to think it actually involves a single person saying anything they like to someone else.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, billypop, bobsmyuncle, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bulls4Champs, eddievan, ex Bull Dog, FarsleyBull, FevGrinder, Fr13daY, GazzaBull, paulwalker71, Pumpetypump, RAB-2411, redeverready, RickyF1, Scarey71, Stockwell & Smales, tigertot and 230 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|
c}