Bulls4Champs wrote:
Bring in the Vigilante Reactionary Force.
Agreed.
In all seriousness It's about as bad as it gets when the players are aware of it.
What a shame we're talking about something like this after a result like that. Get the culprit caught and make him apologise in person to Ilies.
He sounds like a kid/teenager on YouTube vid so I hope he realises what a nice person he has been and doesn't do it again.
It says nice person due to the swear filter. I mean he's a nice person
