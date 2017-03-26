WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Take back the terrace - shut down chav corner - we need you!

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Take back the terrace - shut down chav corner - we need you!

 
Post a reply

Re: Take back the terrace - shut down chav corner - we need

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 5:38 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5793
Bullseye wrote:
Sorry Keith I forgot to pick one up so I couldn't play my part today.


That's ok could have done with the singers in the corner to drown out the three Dewsbury fans that were talking poop all the way through. One in particular who looked like a little piggy was a very angry guy.

3 of them at it means a third of dewsbury's away support are complete dick heads.

It was a full house for bore off bingo. We should be in league one, we're skint, RFL bailed us out, we still think we are in super league etc etc.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: Take back the terrace - shut down chav corner - we need

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 6:04 pm
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1608
The rowdy rabble-rousers have taken to wearing special t-shirts.

Easier to pick them off one by one.

Re: Take back the terrace - shut down chav corner - we need

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:10 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2247
Location: No longer Bradford
On a (much) more serious note, but this seems to be a sensible place to mention this.

There is a Youtube video doing the rounds with film taken from the game yesterday. At the 5:30 or so mark you hear someone say "Macani is absolutely dreadful", followed shortly after by a less audible "he is black". This comes from somewhere within the chav section that this thread was jokingly made about.
Jon Magrin has tweeted about it (and if you want to watch the video for yourself, check out his twitter, the link is on there). I don't think we're meant to post link to YouTube so I haven't.

This sort of racist crap needs sorting out. I hope the club are going to investigate this, although admittedly it may be difficult to identify the culprit as it's said off camera.

Re: Take back the terrace - shut down chav corner - we need

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:18 am
Pumpetypump User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
Posts: 6407
Location: LS9
When someone dared to question the unseemly chants against a ballboy, they rallied around one another by congratulating themselves on the atmosphere they generate and ignoring their inability to self-police those among them that are blatantly tuggers.

My message to them is clear. If you hear one of your mates saying something as fking retarded as what I've just read, you need to shame them into shutting the fk up.

Re: Take back the terrace - shut down chav corner - we need

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:19 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26338
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
HamsterChops wrote:
On a (much) more serious note, but this seems to be a sensible place to mention this.

There is a Youtube video doing the rounds with film taken from the game yesterday. At the 5:30 or so mark you hear someone say "Macani is absolutely dreadful", followed shortly after by a less audible "he is black". This comes from somewhere within the chav section that this thread was jokingly made about.
Jon Magrin has tweeted about it (and if you want to watch the video for yourself, check out his twitter, the link is on there). I don't think we're meant to post link to YouTube so I haven't.

This sort of racist crap needs sorting out. I hope the club are going to investigate this, although admittedly it may be difficult to identify the culprit as it's said off camera.


Not watched the clip - I'm at work but sounds bad.

https://twitter.com/jd_wallace30
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Take back the terrace - shut down chav corner - we need

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:22 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26338
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Pumpetypump wrote:
When someone dared to question the unseemly chants against a ballboy, they rallied around one another by congratulating themselves on the atmosphere they generate and ignoring their inability to self-police those among them that are blatantly tuggers.

My message to them is clear. If you hear one of your mates saying something as fking retarded as what I've just read, you need to shame them into shutting the fk up.


Obviously using the word "retarded" as an insult isn't acceptable either.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Take back the terrace - shut down chav corner - we need

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:24 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4353
HamsterChops wrote:
On a (much) more serious note, but this seems to be a sensible place to mention this.

There is a Youtube video doing the rounds with film taken from the game yesterday. At the 5:30 or so mark you hear someone say "Macani is absolutely dreadful", followed shortly after by a less audible "he is black". This comes from somewhere within the chav section that this thread was jokingly made about.
Jon Magrin has tweeted about it (and if you want to watch the video for yourself, check out his twitter, the link is on there). I don't think we're meant to post link to YouTube so I haven't.

This sort of racist crap needs sorting out. I hope the club are going to investigate this, although admittedly it may be difficult to identify the culprit as it's said off camera.


Was just about to post this. Not good. Judging by the comments, seems some fans are getting a little fed up with this group. I applaud them for trying to create an atmosphere. The swearing doesn't bother me so much, i can live with it (although you can sing chants that don't contain swearing and create a good atmosphere like we did in 2012. And i'm not talking about Come on you Bulls) But there a few incidents cropping up now. Against Batley a lone female driver had her wing mirror punched off her car while she was queuing in traffic by a group of fans who had come from the Top House.

Re: Take back the terrace - shut down chav corner - we need

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:33 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26338
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
You'd hope there'd be a bit of "self policing".
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BeechwoodBull, Bendybulls, Bets'y Bulls, Bicesterbull, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, bulls2487, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Ewwenorfolk, ex Bull Dog, FarsleyBull, Godiswithers, iseeyoujerryjerry, Nothus, Pumpetypump, tackler thommo, Uptonfax, WF Rhino and 251 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,543,6032,09875,8844,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  














c}