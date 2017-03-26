HamsterChops wrote: On a (much) more serious note, but this seems to be a sensible place to mention this.



There is a Youtube video doing the rounds with film taken from the game yesterday. At the 5:30 or so mark you hear someone say "Macani is absolutely dreadful", followed shortly after by a less audible "he is black". This comes from somewhere within the chav section that this thread was jokingly made about.

Jon Magrin has tweeted about it (and if you want to watch the video for yourself, check out his twitter, the link is on there). I don't think we're meant to post link to YouTube so I haven't.



This sort of racist crap needs sorting out. I hope the club are going to investigate this, although admittedly it may be difficult to identify the culprit as it's said off camera.

Was just about to post this. Not good. Judging by the comments, seems some fans are getting a little fed up with this group. I applaud them for trying to create an atmosphere. The swearing doesn't bother me so much, i can live with it (although you can sing chants that don't contain swearing and create a good atmosphere like we did in 2012. And i'm not talking about Come on you Bulls) But there a few incidents cropping up now. Against Batley a lone female driver had her wing mirror punched off her car while she was queuing in traffic by a group of fans who had come from the Top House.