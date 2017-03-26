|
|
Bullseye wrote:
Sorry Keith I forgot to pick one up so I couldn't play my part today.
That's ok could have done with the singers in the corner to drown out the three Dewsbury fans that were talking poop all the way through. One in particular who looked like a little piggy was a very angry guy.
3 of them at it means a third of dewsbury's away support are complete dick heads.
It was a full house for bore off bingo. We should be in league one, we're skint, RFL bailed us out, we still think we are in super league etc etc.
|
|
Sun Mar 26, 2017 6:04 pm
|
|
The rowdy rabble-rousers have taken to wearing special t-shirts.
Easier to pick them off one by one.
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:10 am
|
|
On a (much) more serious note, but this seems to be a sensible place to mention this.
There is a Youtube video doing the rounds with film taken from the game yesterday. At the 5:30 or so mark you hear someone say "Macani is absolutely dreadful", followed shortly after by a less audible "he is black". This comes from somewhere within the chav section that this thread was jokingly made about.
Jon Magrin has tweeted about it (and if you want to watch the video for yourself, check out his twitter, the link is on there). I don't think we're meant to post link to YouTube so I haven't.
This sort of racist crap needs sorting out. I hope the club are going to investigate this, although admittedly it may be difficult to identify the culprit as it's said off camera.
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:18 am
|
|
When someone dared to question the unseemly chants against a ballboy, they rallied around one another by congratulating themselves on the atmosphere they generate and ignoring their inability to self-police those among them that are blatantly tuggers.
My message to them is clear. If you hear one of your mates saying something as fking retarded as what I've just read, you need to shame them into shutting the fk up.
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:19 am
|
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:22 am
|
|
Pumpetypump wrote:
When someone dared to question the unseemly chants against a ballboy, they rallied around one another by congratulating themselves on the atmosphere they generate and ignoring their inability to self-police those among them that are blatantly tuggers.
My message to them is clear. If you hear one of your mates saying something as fking retarded as what I've just read, you need to shame them into shutting the fk up.
Obviously using the word "retarded" as an insult isn't acceptable either.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:24 am
|
|
Was just about to post this. Not good. Judging by the comments, seems some fans are getting a little fed up with this group. I applaud them for trying to create an atmosphere. The swearing doesn't bother me so much, i can live with it (although you can sing chants that don't contain swearing and create a good atmosphere like we did in 2012. And i'm not talking about Come on you Bulls) But there a few incidents cropping up now. Against Batley a lone female driver had her wing mirror punched off her car while she was queuing in traffic by a group of fans who had come from the Top House.
|
|
Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:33 am
|
|
You'd hope there'd be a bit of "self policing".
