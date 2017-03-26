Bullseye wrote: Sorry Keith I forgot to pick one up so I couldn't play my part today.

That's ok could have done with the singers in the corner to drown out the three Dewsbury fans that were talking poop all the way through. One in particular who looked like a little piggy was a very angry guy.3 of them at it means a third of dewsbury's away support are complete dick heads.It was a full house for bore off bingo. We should be in league one, we're skint, RFL bailed us out, we still think we are in super league etc etc.