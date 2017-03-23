rugbyreddog wrote: You don't for one minute think the powers that be have taken this seriously and that is why they have rolled out Stu Fielden.

I was going to say it can't hurt getting these stars from yesteryear in, as it gives everyone a good glow just thinking about them, how good they were and how good were the teams they played in. The downside is, obviously, the contrast between then and now. On balance though, I think it's a good decision, and good on him for being involved.