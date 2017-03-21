WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Take back the terrace - shut down chav corner - we need you!

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Take back the terrace - shut down chav corner - we need you!

 
Post a reply

Take back the terrace - shut down chav corner - we need you!

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 7:10 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5784
Right, I've written to the club countless times and I've now received letters from Chalmers' solicitor telling me I must not be spotted within 500 feet of his house. Yet nothing has been done and chav corner continue taking over the pop side to sing naff songs led by a lad with a drum and bloke with a trumpet.

If that's what they're into what's wrong with Sunday school? The adults want to watch rugby.

The other week they were throwing paper around which is basically littering. I complained to the council about that - as its technically council property - requesting the installment of city wardens to issue on the spot fines. No sign of them which is ridiculous as the fines would be a valuable source of income.

They're now scrounging for money for party supplies for Blackpool. Last two seasons have been embarrassing with the club's fans on show whooping and hollering like inbreds on tv. Hasn't the club's name been dragged through the mud enough already?

I had great feedback on the idea of setting up a vigilante reactionary force to close this down. I therefore, propose a quiet sit in on Sunday. Let's get there as soon as the gates open on Sunday. If we all place a newspaper under our left arm we can spot our brothers in arms and gather together. Take over the pop terrace in numbers forcing the chavs out of that area. The players don't need those idiots making a load of noise as they come out. They need peace and quiet to concentrate.

I think the paper under the left arm idea is a winner as the chavs won't know what one is. Some of them look like they'd struggle to read the beano.

See you Sunday lets get odsal back to the peace and quiet it used to be - a place where one could find solitude.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: Take back the terrace - shut down chav corner - we need

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 7:28 am
mumbyisgod Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Mar 13, 2005 11:35 am
Posts: 491
Location: Idle, Bradford
The blue touchpaper has been lit. *Waits for the sound of this post going over heads.*
Looks like someone is back on the cherry brandy. About time too :)

Re: Take back the terrace - shut down chav corner - we need

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 7:48 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3746
Location: Hornsea
AS I no longer read newspapers will it be OK to put my iPad under my arm.

Re: Take back the terrace - shut down chav corner - we need

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 7:52 am
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1604
A copy of Private Eye under the arm should do it.

Re: Take back the terrace - shut down chav corner - we need

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 7:52 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5784
rugbyreddog wrote:
AS I no longer read newspapers will it be OK to put my iPad under my arm.


You'd need to go onto a news site on the iPad and then it would be OK.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: Take back the terrace - shut down chav corner - we need

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 7:54 am
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1604
mumbyisgod wrote:
The blue touchpaper has been lit. *Waits for the sound of this post going over heads.*
Looks like someone is back on the cherry brandy. About time too :)

I'm surprised Macc didn't give up half way though, a 10 minutes well spent.

Re: Take back the terrace - shut down chav corner - we need

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 7:56 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5784
hindle xiii wrote:
A copy of Private Eye under the arm should do it.


Doesn't count has to be a newspaper.

If we let private eye in then we'd have to let other magazines in.

Then you might end up with someone turning up with Viz, Nuts, Razzle, Forty Twenty etc. They could then be one of the chavs infiltrating our movement. I have people on the inside of the chavs group too.

One is doing really well and has worked his way in to a high ranking level. He's really good but I don't think he can still pull off a mod hair cut at his age.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: Take back the terrace - shut down chav corner - we need

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 7:57 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3746
Location: Hornsea
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
You'd need to go onto a news site on the iPad and then it would be OK.

Good. I know if you use your iPad to swat a fly it works out damn expensive.

Re: Take back the terrace - shut down chav corner - we need

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:14 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2221
Location: No longer Bradford
I solved the problem of this unruly mob very easily. I moved into the stand. You can't hear em from there, no matter how loud they think they are.

Re: Take back the terrace - shut down chav corner - we need

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 8:59 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 919
In all seriousness seen stuff about these on the pit that is the banter page. People moaning about what they sing etc because one song has one swear word in it. I'm not an advocate of bad language at rugby we aren't football and can surely fudge the words they sing accordingly. But some of the bile on there about a group who are trying to create a bit of atmosphere is nonsense. It's as if some people want to be a game like in the NRL. I personally see nothing wrong with what they do especially if they could cull that one swear word! Think some are going OTT (not referring to the OP!)

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ATS1, BeechwoodBull, beefy1, Blotto, bowlingboy, Bullseye, childofthenorthern, Creedy Bull, iseeyoujerryjerry, martinwildbull, paulwalker71, phillgee, RAB-2411, redmuzza, thepimp007, Yahoo [Bot] and 203 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,539,6971,88175,8684,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  














c}