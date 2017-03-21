Right, I've written to the club countless times and I've now received letters from Chalmers' solicitor telling me I must not be spotted within 500 feet of his house. Yet nothing has been done and chav corner continue taking over the pop side to sing naff songs led by a lad with a drum and bloke with a trumpet.



If that's what they're into what's wrong with Sunday school? The adults want to watch rugby.



The other week they were throwing paper around which is basically littering. I complained to the council about that - as its technically council property - requesting the installment of city wardens to issue on the spot fines. No sign of them which is ridiculous as the fines would be a valuable source of income.



They're now scrounging for money for party supplies for Blackpool. Last two seasons have been embarrassing with the club's fans on show whooping and hollering like inbreds on tv. Hasn't the club's name been dragged through the mud enough already?



I had great feedback on the idea of setting up a vigilante reactionary force to close this down. I therefore, propose a quiet sit in on Sunday. Let's get there as soon as the gates open on Sunday. If we all place a newspaper under our left arm we can spot our brothers in arms and gather together. Take over the pop terrace in numbers forcing the chavs out of that area. The players don't need those idiots making a load of noise as they come out. They need peace and quiet to concentrate.



I think the paper under the left arm idea is a winner as the chavs won't know what one is. Some of them look like they'd struggle to read the beano.



See you Sunday lets get odsal back to the peace and quiet it used to be - a place where one could find solitude.