Just a few usual and typical points



Line speed. Two steps forward and brace for impact. We are allowing players to crash onto us or allowing time for the pass. Meet them and hit hard. an aggressive line defence galvanises the fans also.



Fighting to play the ball. Tackled down and found you front, enthusiasm get up and get that ball played. Speed it up and give the opposition less time to get set or they try slow it down and pens come your way.



Speed of distribution from the play the ball. Needs to be a rocket. Cruise made some decent runs from there and some fast plays but at times the Leeds defence was nearly on us before it left hands.



Working the overlap, or at least seeing it. A fair few times the Space and numbers were on our side but we couldn't suck in defenders or move it quick enough to capitalise



Winger release. Murphy and Jerry are there....use them.



My main two are the line speed and fighting to play the ball which has been an issue for m for a long while just frustrating!