Re: Leeds @ home

Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:14 pm
brearley84
watching the giants is becoming quite frustrating and depressing to watch at the same time, we dont seem to have improved from last season.

how the hell they expect to win with a 40% completion rate in the 2nd half i will never know, leeming is becoming a penalty machine and macintosh i dont think will ever have a worser game than that.

our left hand side needs sorting out asap, identical tries being scored far too easy down that side, happened against leigh, wigan and now leeds :FRUSRATED: needs changing, sam wood in for mellor or even murphy at centre and ormsby on the wing...cant carry on how it is.

the only mitigating factors i can find are that we have had injuries so not had a settled team and that mamo and symonds are to return which have to make a difference otherwise we are destined for middle 8's again.

gaskell was the only highlight lastnight, makes a change to see a half back take on the line like he does.
Re: Leeds @ home

Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:17 pm
brearley84
good to see im not the only one who thinks our left side is poor and leaking points for fun

and that murphy ormsby combination is a good shout.
Re: Leeds @ home

Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:06 am
adamhuddsgiant
Just a few usual and typical points

Line speed. Two steps forward and brace for impact. We are allowing players to crash onto us or allowing time for the pass. Meet them and hit hard. an aggressive line defence galvanises the fans also.

Fighting to play the ball. Tackled down and found you front, enthusiasm get up and get that ball played. Speed it up and give the opposition less time to get set or they try slow it down and pens come your way.

Speed of distribution from the play the ball. Needs to be a rocket. Cruise made some decent runs from there and some fast plays but at times the Leeds defence was nearly on us before it left hands.

Working the overlap, or at least seeing it. A fair few times the Space and numbers were on our side but we couldn't suck in defenders or move it quick enough to capitalise

Winger release. Murphy and Jerry are there....use them.

My main two are the line speed and fighting to play the ball which has been an issue for m for a long while just frustrating!

Re: Leeds @ home

Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:13 am
GIANT DAZ
Ironically, most of those things were what got us a point the week before.
Re: Leeds @ home

Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:14 am
brearley84
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Ironically, most of those things were what got us a point the week before.


or lost us a point more like!
Re: Leeds @ home

Sun Mar 26, 2017 9:39 am
GIANT DAZ
Depends which way you look at it but yeah in the context of the game i guess it was.
