watching the giants is becoming quite frustrating and depressing to watch at the same time, we dont seem to have improved from last season.how the hell they expect to win with a 40% completion rate in the 2nd half i will never know, leeming is becoming a penalty machine and macintosh i dont think will ever have a worser game than that.our left hand side needs sorting out asap, identical tries being scored far too easy down that side, happened against leigh, wigan and now leedsneeds changing, sam wood in for mellor or even murphy at centre and ormsby on the wing...cant carry on how it is.the only mitigating factors i can find are that we have had injuries so not had a settled team and that mamo and symonds are to return which have to make a difference otherwise we are destined for middle 8's again.gaskell was the only highlight lastnight, makes a change to see a half back take on the line like he does.