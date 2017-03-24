WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds @ home

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 5:01 pm
Crackerjack




brearley84 wrote:
bonnie wrote:
Yes sounds about right 6k from Leeds and 7 people from Huddersfield :)


:lol: :lol: nearly fell off my chair with that one




Careful Brearley - might stop yer typing and we`ve a long enough injury list as it is !!! :wink:
Re: Leeds @ home

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:50 pm
jools





That left hand edge of Murphy, mellor and Ferguson was awful. Mellor is young and learning but the other two should be doing better. Darnell had a few wobbles today - but he will be better for it. Dumb play again close to their line. Why do we think just passing the ball left to right will result in a try? All the opposition has to do is mark their man.
Re: Leeds @ home

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:33 pm
raceman






Darnell had a few wobbles? I am not in favour of bagging the young kids but I thought Darnell had an absolute mare and would benefit from going to Oldham for a few weeks to big up his confidence. That and a rest from Super League would be advantageous for his progression towards being a top player, which I believe he will be one day. Would like to see Ryan Brierley to full back next week.
Mellor looks decent going forward but his defence is awful and clueless, would like to see Murphy move to his centre spot and Ormsby on the wing.
Just wondering if maybe my expectations are too high for the Huddersfield Giants, probably because we have been near the top of the league for a long time, whereas in reality at the moment we are a bottom 4 side so maybe I should alter my expectations? Whether Stone can change any of this remains to be seen and the jury really is still out on him.
Re: Leeds @ home

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:21 pm
GiantMisterE




To be honest, I don't think we are too far off.

We look a much better side with Gaskell in the halves. I actually thought it was Mellor that had the mare tonight - Darnell went ok for 60 minutes but then looked out on his feet.

The difference was that Leeds were winning at least 80% of the tackles. At least four or five tackles in every set they were hitting elbows and knees and therefore getting really quick PTBs. In contrast they were turning us nearly every tackle.

The penalties that came were really obvious and I was calling them before the whistle was blown.

However, when are we going to learn to take 2 easy points when they are on offer. I'd love to see the stats of penalties in an easy kicking position we choose to run and how many of them sets are incomplete. There were two tonight that we turned over on the second tackle. It's so frustrating and I really think it made a difference tonight.

Re: Leeds @ home

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:30 pm
jools





Perhaps maths isn't your strong point. - but taking two penalties won't have made the difference of 16 points we were behind tonight. Its not useful taking two points unless you are two behind, or at least 6 in front. We were chasing the game all night- and our defence was not up to the job. If the opposition aren't having to work hard, and skill is required to score points, the defence isn't good enough. Our defence wasn't good enough.
Re: Leeds @ home

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:41 pm
GiantMisterE




jools wrote:
Perhaps maths isn't your strong point. - but taking two penalties won't have made the difference of 16 points we were behind tonight. Its not useful taking two points unless you are two behind, or at least 6 in front. We were chasing the game all night- and our defence was not up to the job. If the opposition aren't having to work hard, and skill is required to score points, the defence isn't good enough. Our defence wasn't good enough.


And maybe understanding Rugby League (and being civil) isn't your strong point.

At the time of the penalties we were not 16 points behind, were starting to get some momentum and the two points on offer (on both occasions) and getting the ball back were better than coming away errors on the second tackle.

Why don't you, for just once, wind your neck in and stop coming across like a spoilt petulant child

Re: Leeds @ home

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:53 pm
GiantJake1988




I just think we generally are now a poor team. Bad defensively and make more bad judgements than good ones at crucial points.

I think another 5-6 player clear out is needed at the end of this season again.

We're too good to go down but defensively not good enough to get top 8.

Genuinely think come the end of the season we will have conceded the most in the league - Widnes included.

Re: Leeds @ home

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 12:03 am
jools





GiantMisterE wrote:
And maybe understanding Rugby League (and being civil) isn't your strong point.

At the time of the penalties we were not 16 points behind, were starting to get some momentum and the two points on offer (on both occasions) and getting the ball back were better than coming away errors on the second tackle.

Why don't you, for just once, wind your neck in and stop coming across like a spoilt petulant child


No- we were 4 points behind, and going for (not necessarily getting esp given brought recent kicking) two points would still have us needing a try to put us in front. What I do understand is If the tables were turned Leeds or indeed any other team wouldn't have gone for two points in that situation.
Re: Leeds @ home

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:58 am
Jo Jumbuck




Some pretty strong opinions being posted ! makes the board interesting though. Everybody has their opinions so no need for anyone to fall out. I don't think i recall Murphy getting a pass last night, he normally has to go inside and run the ball up to get a hold of it, so how he gets called passed it is a bit baffling, He is not playing at his best maybe, but who is.

Last night we were outplayed by a very mediocre team, Leeds were the better of two poor sides simply because they ran harder ,tackled harder and were smarter, I think really despite a few good players dotted about here and there , we are what i would call a soft side, most teams handle us quite easily.
For me we are basically the same side as last year with a lot of different players and a different coach " if that makes sense " We got rid of a lot of average players because they were not going to take us forward and we replaced them with another lot of other average players, who are not going to take us forward. Generally speaking players don't get better in the championship, young ones who are just starting have the chance to improve , some of ours are on the way down.

The only thing we are left with for hope is the new coach, can he instill anything into them ? So far the improvement has been less than overwhelming , What makes me laugh is people targeting this game or that game, where we can get two points, and can't wait to get Mamo in to work miracles with his pace, If he gets stuck on the wing, i hope he gets more passes than Murphy or Broughton or he will find it difficult.

People forcasting where we will finish the season and who we can beat when we can't even play a decent game of basic Rugby, I'm not sure we even completed one sett in the second half last night, and Leeds weren't much better. Bottom line for me is we have enough to avoid the MPG and not a lot more unless RS can do something special, which there is little sign of yet, but to be fair you can't make silk purses out of a Sows ear.

Re: Leeds @ home

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 11:04 am
Jo Jumbuck




GiantMisterE wrote:
To be honest, I don't think we are too far off.

We look a much better side with Gaskell in the halves. I actually thought it was Mellor that had the mare tonight - Darnell went ok for 60 minutes but then looked out on his feet.

The difference was that Leeds were winning at least 80% of the tackles. At least four or five tackles in every set they were hitting elbows and knees and therefore getting really quick PTBs. In contrast they were turning us nearly every tackle.

The penalties that came were really obvious and I was calling them before the whistle was blown.

However, when are we going to learn to take 2 easy points when they are on offer. I'd love to see the stats of penalties in an easy kicking position we choose to run and how many of them sets are incomplete. There were two tonight that we turned over on the second tackle. It's so frustrating and I really think it made a difference tonight.


Too far off what, Being able to complete a set.
c}