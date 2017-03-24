Some pretty strong opinions being posted ! makes the board interesting though. Everybody has their opinions so no need for anyone to fall out. I don't think i recall Murphy getting a pass last night, he normally has to go inside and run the ball up to get a hold of it, so how he gets called passed it is a bit baffling, He is not playing at his best maybe, but who is.



Last night we were outplayed by a very mediocre team, Leeds were the better of two poor sides simply because they ran harder ,tackled harder and were smarter, I think really despite a few good players dotted about here and there , we are what i would call a soft side, most teams handle us quite easily.

For me we are basically the same side as last year with a lot of different players and a different coach " if that makes sense " We got rid of a lot of average players because they were not going to take us forward and we replaced them with another lot of other average players, who are not going to take us forward. Generally speaking players don't get better in the championship, young ones who are just starting have the chance to improve , some of ours are on the way down.



The only thing we are left with for hope is the new coach, can he instill anything into them ? So far the improvement has been less than overwhelming , What makes me laugh is people targeting this game or that game, where we can get two points, and can't wait to get Mamo in to work miracles with his pace, If he gets stuck on the wing, i hope he gets more passes than Murphy or Broughton or he will find it difficult.



People forcasting where we will finish the season and who we can beat when we can't even play a decent game of basic Rugby, I'm not sure we even completed one sett in the second half last night, and Leeds weren't much better. Bottom line for me is we have enough to avoid the MPG and not a lot more unless RS can do something special, which there is little sign of yet, but to be fair you can't make silk purses out of a Sows ear.