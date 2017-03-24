To be honest, I don't think we are too far off.



We look a much better side with Gaskell in the halves. I actually thought it was Mellor that had the mare tonight - Darnell went ok for 60 minutes but then looked out on his feet.



The difference was that Leeds were winning at least 80% of the tackles. At least four or five tackles in every set they were hitting elbows and knees and therefore getting really quick PTBs. In contrast they were turning us nearly every tackle.



The penalties that came were really obvious and I was calling them before the whistle was blown.



However, when are we going to learn to take 2 easy points when they are on offer. I'd love to see the stats of penalties in an easy kicking position we choose to run and how many of them sets are incomplete. There were two tonight that we turned over on the second tackle. It's so frustrating and I really think it made a difference tonight.