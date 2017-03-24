Darnell had a few wobbles? I am not in favour of bagging the young kids but I thought Darnell had an absolute mare and would benefit from going to Oldham for a few weeks to big up his confidence. That and a rest from Super League would be advantageous for his progression towards being a top player, which I believe he will be one day. Would like to see Ryan Brierley to full back next week.
Mellor looks decent going forward but his defence is awful and clueless, would like to see Murphy move to his centre spot and Ormsby on the wing.
Just wondering if maybe my expectations are too high for the Huddersfield Giants, probably because we have been near the top of the league for a long time, whereas in reality at the moment we are a bottom 4 side so maybe I should alter my expectations? Whether Stone can change any of this remains to be seen and the jury really is still out on him.