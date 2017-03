If Darnell goes well over the next couple of weeks and we get a some points its very harsh to then drop him in my opinion. Id maybe have Mamo in the 19 against St Helens but leave him until the Catalans game at home to actually play - seems a more logical game to introduce him.



Id like him to be introduced on the wing to start with as I think if hes not up to scratch 100% fitness wise he will get found out more at FB than on the wing in my opinion. A couple of games on the wing and once he is confident get him at FB to show what he can do.



Mamo has also been known to play centre before....could he have a spell there at somepoint?????